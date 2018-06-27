Nissan reports continued growth in the Middle East

Nissan today announced its fiscal year 2017 (FY17) business results in the Middle East, which demonstrate the company’s successful performance across the region. In the Gulf (GCC without KSA), Nissan’s market share grew by more than 20% year on year. Nissan’s market share in the wider Middle East region also experienced a steady growth of almost 10%.

“Our priority as a business is providing the best to our customers in terms of both service and products, and our latest sales figures are a recognition we are doing our job well,” said Juergen Schmitz, managing director of Nissan Middle East. “In the past year, Nissan has continued its upward trajectory in the Middle East, growing in terms of sales, market share, customer satisfaction and brand power. We are determined to continue this growth by focusing on our customers.”

Growth and segment leadership

In terms of product lineup performance, Nissan saw growth in FY17 across key segments.

Market share of the Nissan Patrol range increased by 11.4% compared to the previous year, and the Patrol became the best-selling full-size SUV in the UAE. Since 2011 sales of Patrol have quadrupled, and market share is up by 167%.

The Nissan Patrol Y61 family has continued to enjoy a steady growth in annual sales with a 263% increase since 2011 demonstrating the enduring popularity of this iconic model.

Nissan Kicks topped the compact crossover segment in FY17, with 145% year-on-year increase in sales.

The Nissan Sunny also saw a strong performance in FY17, with a sales increase of 58% resulting in segment leadership.

The Nissan Navara tripled its segment share between FY16 and FY17.

Sales of the Nissan X-Trail doubled between FY14 and FY17, with market share increasing by 155%.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.