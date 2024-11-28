Nissan production, sales, and exports for October 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for October 2024.
1. Production
|Oct. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.- Oct.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.- Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|56,761
|-7.9
|495,292
|-6.2
|528,142
|Commercial vehicles
|7,755
|+43.4
|49,813
|-17.7
|60,504
|Production in Japan
|64,516
|-3.8
|545,105
|-7.4
|588,646
|US
|47,698
|-15.0
|460,338
|-10.6
|514,991
|Mexico
|70,382
|+12.0
|575,366
|+9.8
|523,878
|UK
|26,678
|-22.8
|250,089
|-7.1
|269,250
|China
|51,946
|-15.0
|533,222
|-12.1
|606,425
|Others
|29,628
|+3.0
|287,660
|-17.9
|350,222
|Production outside Japan
|226,332
|-7.0
|2,106,675
|-7.0
|2,264,766
|Global production
|290,848
|-6.3
|2,651,780
|-7.1
|2,853,412
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in October declined 6.3% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 3.8% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 7.0% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|Oct. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Oct.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|18,511
|+1.1
|210,493
|+0.2
|210,122
|Commercial vehicles
|3,849
|+10.2
|33,245
|-12.6
|38,024
|Japan (registration)
|22,360
|+2.6
|243,738
|-1.8
|248,146
|Japan (minivehicles)
|13,224
|-6.5
|162,036
|+1.4
|159,835
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|35,584
|-1.0
|405,774
|-0.5
|407,981
|US
|76,656
|+13.4
|778,180
|+1.8
|764,633
|Canada
|8,912
|+15.0
|89,497
|+14.8
|77,979
|Mexico
|21,080
|+9.7
|204,865
|+5.0
|195,153
|North America
|106,759
|+12.8
|1,073,446
|+3.3
|1,038,964
|Europe
|22,788
|-14.2
|299,031
|+5.3
|284,094
|China
|61,170
|-16.5
|558,168
|-10.0
|620,016
|Others
|45,248
|-7.0
|440,979
|+4.2
|423,242
|Sales outside Japan
|235,965
|-3.0
|2,371,624
|+0.2
|2,366,316
|Global sales
|271,549
|-2.7
|2,777,398
|+0.1
|2,774,297
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in October declined 2.7% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.0% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.6%.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 6.5% from a year-earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 3.0% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Oct. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Oct.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|21,846
|+30.1
|160,477
|-7.3
|173,129
|Europe
|5,728
|+20.6
|47,804
|+10.1
|43,435
|Others
|12,928
|-12.4
|113,079
|-7.2
|121,839
|Total exports from Japan
|40,502
|+11.6
|321,360
|-5.0
|338,403
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 11.6%.
SOURCE: Nissan