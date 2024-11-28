Nissan production, sales, and exports for October 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for October 2024

1. Production

Oct. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.- Oct.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.- Oct.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 56,761 -7.9 495,292 -6.2 528,142 Commercial vehicles 7,755 +43.4 49,813 -17.7 60,504 Production in Japan 64,516 -3.8 545,105 -7.4 588,646 US 47,698 -15.0 460,338 -10.6 514,991 Mexico 70,382 +12.0 575,366 +9.8 523,878 UK 26,678 -22.8 250,089 -7.1 269,250 China 51,946 -15.0 533,222 -12.1 606,425 Others 29,628 +3.0 287,660 -17.9 350,222 Production outside Japan 226,332 -7.0 2,106,675 -7.0 2,264,766 Global production 290,848 -6.3 2,651,780 -7.1 2,853,412

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in October declined 6.3% from a year-earlier.

Production in Japan declined 3.8% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 7.0% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Oct. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Oct.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Oct.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 18,511 +1.1 210,493 +0.2 210,122 Commercial vehicles 3,849 +10.2 33,245 -12.6 38,024 Japan (registration) 22,360 +2.6 243,738 -1.8 248,146 Japan (minivehicles) 13,224 -6.5 162,036 +1.4 159,835 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,584 -1.0 405,774 -0.5 407,981 US 76,656 +13.4 778,180 +1.8 764,633 Canada 8,912 +15.0 89,497 +14.8 77,979 Mexico 21,080 +9.7 204,865 +5.0 195,153 North America 106,759 +12.8 1,073,446 +3.3 1,038,964 Europe 22,788 -14.2 299,031 +5.3 284,094 China 61,170 -16.5 558,168 -10.0 620,016 Others 45,248 -7.0 440,979 +4.2 423,242 Sales outside Japan 235,965 -3.0 2,371,624 +0.2 2,366,316 Global sales 271,549 -2.7 2,777,398 +0.1 2,774,297

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

Global sales in October declined 2.7% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.0% from a year-earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.6%. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 6.5% from a year-earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 3.0% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Oct.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Oct.

2023

(vehicles) North America 21,846 +30.1 160,477 -7.3 173,129 Europe 5,728 +20.6 47,804 +10.1 43,435 Others 12,928 -12.4 113,079 -7.2 121,839 Total exports from Japan 40,502 +11.6 321,360 -5.0 338,403

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 11.6%.

SOURCE: Nissan