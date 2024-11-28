Nissan production, sales, and exports for October 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for October 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for October 2024.

1. Production

Oct. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.- Oct.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.- Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 56,761 -7.9 495,292 -6.2 528,142
Commercial vehicles 7,755 +43.4 49,813 -17.7 60,504
Production in Japan 64,516 -3.8 545,105 -7.4 588,646
US 47,698 -15.0 460,338 -10.6 514,991
Mexico 70,382 +12.0 575,366 +9.8 523,878
UK 26,678 -22.8 250,089 -7.1 269,250
China 51,946 -15.0 533,222 -12.1 606,425
Others 29,628 +3.0 287,660 -17.9 350,222
Production outside Japan 226,332 -7.0 2,106,675 -7.0 2,264,766
Global production 290,848 -6.3 2,651,780 -7.1 2,853,412

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in October declined 6.3% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 3.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 7.0% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Oct. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Oct.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 18,511 +1.1 210,493 +0.2 210,122
Commercial vehicles 3,849 +10.2 33,245 -12.6 38,024
Japan (registration) 22,360 +2.6 243,738 -1.8 248,146
Japan (minivehicles) 13,224 -6.5 162,036 +1.4 159,835
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,584 -1.0 405,774 -0.5 407,981
US 76,656 +13.4 778,180 +1.8 764,633
Canada 8,912 +15.0 89,497 +14.8 77,979
Mexico 21,080 +9.7 204,865 +5.0 195,153
North America 106,759 +12.8 1,073,446 +3.3 1,038,964
Europe 22,788 -14.2 299,031 +5.3 284,094
China 61,170 -16.5 558,168 -10.0 620,016
Others 45,248 -7.0 440,979 +4.2 423,242
Sales outside Japan 235,965 -3.0 2,371,624 +0.2 2,366,316
Global sales 271,549 -2.7 2,777,398 +0.1 2,774,297

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in October declined 2.7% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.0% from a year-earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.6%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 6.5% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 3.0% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Oct.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Oct.
2023
(vehicles)
North America 21,846 +30.1 160,477 -7.3 173,129
Europe 5,728 +20.6 47,804 +10.1 43,435
Others 12,928 -12.4 113,079 -7.2 121,839
Total exports from Japan 40,502 +11.6 321,360 -5.0 338,403

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 11.6%.

SOURCE: Nissan

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here