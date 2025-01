Nissan production, sales, and exports for December and 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for December 2024 and calendar year 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for December 2024 and calendar year 2024.

1. Production

Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 44,621 -20.7 594,593 -8.2 647,945 Commercial vehicles 6,033 +22.4 62,397 -11.6 70,582 Production in Japan 50,654 -17.2 656,990 -8.6 718,527 US 31,369 -25.7 524,919 -13.3 605,241 Mexico 33,796 -5.6 669,941 +8.8 615,744 UK 13,441 -46.7 284,197 -12.6 325,218 China 67,225 -21.2 665,437 -14.7 779,756 Others 24,225 +1.7 342,986 -14.2 399,678 Production outside Japan 170,056 -19.9 2,487,480 -8.7 2,725,637 Global production 220,710 -19.3 3,144,470 -8.7 3,444,164

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).



December 2024

Global production in December declined 19.3% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 17.2% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 19.9% from a year earlier.

January-December 2024

Global production in the January-December period declined 8.7% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 8.6% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 15,423 -6.2 245,539 -0.1 245,864 Commercial vehicles 3,518 +8.1 40,995 -9.1 45,088 Japan (registration) 18,941 -3.8 286,534 -1.5 290,952 Japan (minivehicles) 12,541 -11.4 188,845 -0.4 189,626 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 31,482 -7.0 475,379 -1.1 480,578 US 74,294 +0.8 924,008 +2.8 898,795 Canada 5,535 -7.7 103,092 +12.8 91,378 Mexico 25,343 +3.0 256,227 +5.9 242,044 North America 105,259 +0.8 1,284,404 +4.1 1,233,572 Europe 28,742 -7.1 354,937 +3.2 343,957 China 74,918 -24.2 696,631 -12.2 793,768 Others 52,116 +4.9 537,336 +2.8 522,499 Sales outside Japan 261,035 -8.0 2,873,308 -0.7 2,893,796 Global sales 292,517 -7.9 3,348,687 -0.8 3,374,374

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.



December 2024

Global sales in December declined 7.9% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 7.0% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 3.8% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 11.4% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 8.0% from a year earlier.

January-December 2024

Global sales in the January-December period declined 0.8% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.1% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.5% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 0.4% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 0.7% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) North America 18,902 -22.2 191,922 -12.3 218,768 Europe 7,666 -26.8 59,814 -6.7 64,079 Others 14,635 -17.8 146,734 -3.4 151,906 Total exports from Japan 41,203 -21.6 398,470 -8.3 434,753

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

December 2024

Exports from Japan in December declined 21.6% from a year earlier.

January-December 2024

Exports from Japan in the January-December period declined 8.3% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan