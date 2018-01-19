Nissan LEAF technology to be used in electric bus test in Japan

Technology developed by Nissan for the 100% electric Nissan LEAF will be used in an electric bus project that starts testing next month in Japan, with the goal of making zero-emission public transit more widespread and affordable.

Kumamoto EV Bus

Led by Kumamoto University, the initiative brings together talent and expertise from the automotive industry, government and academia. It is part of the university’s ongoing involvement with a Japanese Ministry of Environment project that aims to reduce or eliminate CO2 and other emissions from larger vehicles such as buses and trucks. Real-world testing is scheduled to begin in February in Kumamoto City in western Japan.

A major obstacle in creating large electric vehicles has been the high cost of development and parts, including batteries and electric motors. By using technology already conceived and perfected by Nissan, the cost of manufacturing electric buses can be greatly reduced.

The bus, named “Yoka ECO Bus,” will feature three batteries, three electric motors and an inverter from the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. Nissan is also developing a dedicated gearbox for the bus and offering technical support. The company hopes the technology can help the project achieve its goal of creating environmentally friendly buses for public transportation systems in Japan.

“We hope to improve Japan’s environment by standardizing the manufacturing of EV buses with help from the know-how of automakers,” said Toshiro Matsuda, an associate professor at Kumamoto University and the project’s leader. “Our goal is to develop EV buses that are well-balanced in terms of being friendly to the environment and having low development costs.”

Nissan actively supports environmental programs and regional revitalization activities focused on energy use and the adoption of electric vehicles. Vehicle electrification is a key part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

