Nissan launches all-new Note in Japan

Nissan today launched the all-new Note compact car in Japan, with sales planned to begin Dec. 23.

The new Note will come exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain. As the company’s best-selling model in its home market, the car continues to play a key role in the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan.

“In 2016, the Note e-POWER became a hot seller as soon as it started sales in Japan,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer. “With this all-new Note, we want to bring the joy of e-POWER to even more customers. Once you experience e-POWER, you will instantly discover why it has been well received by customers. It offers linear and exhilarating acceleration that is unique to 100% electric motor drive, but without the restraint of battery charge. This is the power of e-POWER.”

Earlier this year, Nissan launched the Kicks e-POWER in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. The company is also planning e-POWER launches in Europe and China. So far, customers have purchased about 430,000 vehicles equipped with the innovative powertrain.

By the end of fiscal year 2023, Nissan expects to deliver more than 1 million electrified vehicles, including EVs and e-POWER models, to customers around the world each year.

“By electrifying the powertrains of our vehicles, we want to promote vehicle evolution and continue to deliver driving excitement and pleasure to customers,” said Gupta.

A design that breaks with compact car norms

The all-new Note showcases Nissan’s latest design concept, Timeless Japanese Futurism. The simple, yet powerfully modern and distinctive Japanese approach sets the Note apart from other compact cars.

Nissan’s signature V-motion grille crowns the exterior, forming a strong V-line under the slim-line headlamps. Character lines extend from the front, carving the side profile and transitioning through the slim, horizontally continuous rear combination lamps. The overall impression is one of advanced, simple and dynamic design for the electrified age.

The front grille pattern draws from traditional Japanese design, conveying an artisan touch. Bookending the grille are sleek headlights featuring four in-line LED projector lights1, keeping the front sharp and sporty.

Sixteen-inch aluminum wheels, with an inner design reminiscent of a sword blade, complete the all-new Note’s agile look.

The model comes with 13 available body color variations, including two two-tone options and an eye-catching Vivid Blue. Also available is the new color Opera Mauve, specially created for the Note.

Comfortable, spacious interior with a tech touch

The new Note defies preconceptions about compact car interiors by minimizing the footprint of components while increasing comfort and technology. The center console is positioned for easy access to the downsized electronic shift lever and opens space below it.

Zero Gravity seats and large armrests offer enhanced comfort on long-distance trips. In the rear, the space far exceeds segment norms, with plenty of headroom and legroom as well as reclining seatbacks. The rear hatch has a wide opening to a spacious trunk, making loading and unloading an easier experience.

State-of-the-art technology ensures information is readily available at a glance. Upon entry, the driver is greeted by the large integrated display interface that links vehicle information and navigation details in a seamless landscape orientation. Digital gauge displays keep information clear and easy to read. The center console offers wireless charging1, embracing the connected, digital age.

Advanced power

The all-new Note represents the nameplate’s third generation. The completely new platform and design give it a fresh, advanced impression.

The new Note also features the second generation of Nissan’s acclaimed e-POWER electric powertrain. Extensively redesigned and redeveloped, the system produces more power, a higher-quality driving experience and improved efficiency. It represents a step-change in performance, with responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration and quietness that only an electrified powertrain can deliver.

The new Note lineup will also feature a truly electric all-wheel drive model, with powerful dual electric motors in the front and rear supplying power to all four wheels. The AWD model is scheduled for launch in December.

e-POWER evolves

The second-generation e-POWER system has an all-new electric motor and inverter. Electric motor torque has been increased by 10% and output by 6%, delivering powerful, thrilling acceleration from a standing start or when passing other vehicles. The e-POWER control technology has been tuned to achieve smoother acceleration and significantly improve cabin quietness.

The new inverter is now 40% smaller and 30% lighter. The onboard gasoline engine used to generate electrical energy is also more efficient, resulting in both increased power and better fuel economy. The engine now operates at a lower RPM and is engaged less often during a typical drive. Coupled with enhanced insulation in the vehicle body, this results in quietness that’s a class above typical compact cars.

As a world first, electrical energy generation is controlled according to road conditions. When road noise increases due to surface conditions and vehicle speed, the engine switches on to charge the e-POWER battery pack. This reduces the need for the engine to operate under otherwise quieter conditions.

360 degrees of advanced safety technology

The new Note’s advanced safety technology offers 360 degrees of coverage to give drivers added assistance and peace of mind on the road. Drivers can enjoy Nissan’s ProPILOT with Navi-link, which syncs with the navigation system on highways and detects speed limit signs to automatically adjust the set speed. The system also uses navigation data to assess the angle of upcoming bends and decelerate the vehicle accordingly.

As a first for Nissan, 1,470 MPa ultra-high tensile steel has been adopted in the vehicle chassis, contributing to both weight reduction and improved passive safety performance.

Engine Transmission Drive Grade Price (JPY) HR12DE-EM47 –

(electric motor driven) 2WD

(FWD) S 2,029,500 F 2,054,800 X 2,186,800

Japan nationwide recommended retail price (including consumption tax)

1. Factory-installed option.

SOURCE: Nissan