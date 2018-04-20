Nissan to launch 3 new EVs and 5 new e-POWER models in Japan by FY2022

Nissan plans to launch three new electric vehicles and five e-POWER models in Japan by the end of fiscal 2022, the company announced today.

Nissan expects electric vehicles and e-POWER models to make up 40% of sales in Japan by the end of the company’s 2022 fiscal year. By fiscal 2025, Nissan expects half of the vehicles it sells to be electric or e-POWER models.

Speaking in Yokohama, Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s executive vice president for global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and the battery business and chairman of the Management Committee for Japan/Asia & Oceania, said: “As our domestic market, we are proud that Japan is leading the way forward when it comes to Nissan Intelligent Mobility. This vision is changing the customer experience by delivering technologies and services that are making their lives better and also enabling steady profitable growth through Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.”

The Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision will also have an expanded footprint throughout the company’s dealerships. Nissan will develop a new store format centered around the customer shopping area and build new walk-in stores and brand experience stores that give customers the Nissan Intelligent Mobility experience.

Every step of the car-buying process will be increasingly digitalized, from initial purchase consideration to aftersales. Moving away from a conventional, fragmented service model, Nissan will create one that provides customers the service they need, when they need it.

“The new store formats and digitalization will personalize Nissan’s communications with customers,” said Asako Hoshino, senior vice president of Nissan and head of the Operations Committee for Japan. “We’ll enhance customer satisfaction by delivering seamless quality services.”

Nissan is also expanding car sharing services, building on the success of its e-share mobi program.

“Car sharing will be critical to addressing the long-term opportunity in new mobility services in Japan,” Hoshino added. “We will expand car sharing services from 30 to 500 locations in Japan by the end of our 2018 fiscal year.”

Under the wider Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 plan, the company is targeting an 8% operating margin and seeking to lift annual revenue from 12.8 trillion yen to 16.5 trillion yen. Along with investment in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company is prioritizing solid profits and growth in Japan, China, the U.S., and Mexico; securing a return on recent investments in Brazil, Russia, India and Argentina, as well as the INFINITI and Datsun brands; and capturing the full potential of its brands in Europe, the Middle East and ASEAN.

The plan also aims to make Nissan a leader in electrification, autonomous driving and mobility services. The company expects to sell 1 million electrified vehicles (e-POWER and EVs) globally per year by the end of the plan.

