Nissan kicks off electrification journey in Malaysia with the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER

The 2nd generation e-POWER delivers impressive torque with smooth and instant acceleration

Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) has officially launched the All-New Nissan KICKS e-POWER, an electrified stylish compact SUV at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2024 (KLIMS), held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). As part of Nissan’s broader strategy, the KICKS e-POWER is the first of many e-POWER models to be introduced in the country. Additionally, Nissan also announced plans to introduce three to five new models in the country over the next three years.

The future of driving: dynamic and sustainable

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER is a stylish compact SUV that combines sustainable innovation with dynamic performance, delivering a fun-to-drive experience. Equipped with Nissan’s 2nd generation e-POWER system, the KICKS e-POWER offers a thrilling and efficient drive, ideal for those transitioning to electric mobility.

Unlike traditional hybrids, this SUV is fully electric motor-driven, with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine serving only as a generator to charge the onboard Lithium-ion battery. This design ensures a truly electric driving experience, characterised by instant torque, quiet acceleration, and smooth handling, without the need for external plug-in charging.

Unbeatable performance, exceptional value

As Malaysia’s first e-POWER vehicle, the Nissan KICKS e-POWER delivers remarkable performance and efficiency. Starting from RM113,800, the KICKS e-POWER offers an affordable entry point into an electric mobility journey, without compromising on performance and space. This price point makes it an ideal choice for active lifestyle customers and small families.

The launch of the KICKS e-POWER signals Nissan’s broader plans to introduce a wider range of electrified vehicles in Malaysia. Visitors to KLIMS (from 5th – 11th Dec) will get an exclusive look at Nissan’s comprehensive e-POWER capabilities, showcasing the newly launched Nissan KICKS, a larger C-SUV e-POWER model and the concept car Nissan Hyper Tourer, a visionary MPV that highlights future mobility innovations.

“Electric mobility is one of the key pillars of our innovation, and today marks another significant milestone in our electrification journey in Malaysia. As part of Nissan’s global business plan, The Arc, we are expanding our lineup with EV and e-POWER models,” said Ms. Asako Hoshino, Chief Brand & Customer Officer, MC Japan-ASEAN Chairperson, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NML). “The Nissan KICKS e-POWER is just the beginning of the electric mobility journey in Malaysia. With over 60 years of presence in the country, we’re excited for the future and grateful to Edaran Tan Chong Motor for their ongoing partnership,” Hoshino added.

“The launch of the new Nissan KICKS e-POWER marks a key step in making electric vehicles more accessible to Malaysians, driving us closer to full electric mobility. This game-changing SUV offers an EV-like experience with no compromise on fuel efficiency or performance. Now, Malaysians can enjoy this gateway technology, which has produced over 1.5 million e-POWER vehicles worldwide,” said Christopher Tan, Executive Vice President, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd.

Performance and efficiency

The engine, combined with a generator and inverter, charges the battery as well as directly powering the vehicle, providing an electric vehicle-like driving experience without the need for external charging. This setup enhances both responsiveness and delivers impressive fuel efficiency.

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER offers impressive fuel efficiency of 21.7 km/l, providing an estimated range of up to 900 kilometers on a full tank1. This makes it an excellent eco-friendly option for drivers transitioning from traditional ICE vehicles. Additionally, the e-POWER system reduces tailpipe emissions by 20% compared to a similar ICE-powered vehicle, supporting more sustainable driving​.

The front-mounted electric motor delivers 95kw (129 PS) and 280 Nm of torque, powered by a 2.06 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack positioned under the front seats. The four driving modes—ECO, SPORT, STANDARD and Ev – allow for tailored driving experiences, enhancing the dynamic performance of this stylish compact SUV.

The e-Pedal Step enables drivers to accelerate and decelerate with a single pedal, using regenerative braking to recharge the battery. This intuitive system enhances convenience and provides a smoother, more effortless driving experience, especially in city traffic with frequent stop-and-go conditions, while also making it fun to drive ON twisty B-roads.

Safety and reliability

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER has earned a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating, the highest level of safety evaluation. It is equipped with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Intelligent Driver Alertness (IDA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW), Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD) and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold function. Seven SRS airbags and an enhanced body structure further complement safety.

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER is the first compact SUV to feature the innovative Intelligent Rear-View Mirror (IRVM). Equipped with a 2-megapixel camera and a high-resolution display, it enhances visibility, especially at night, by providing clearer, flicker-free images through improved dynamic range. It eliminates obstructions caused by rear passengers and large luggage or cargo, as the rear-mounted camera offers a wider, reflection-free view, significantly boosting both safety and convenience.

Additional features include Nissan’s Intelligent Trace Control (ITC), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

For peace of mind, the Nissan KICKS e-POWER comes with a 5-year/100,000 km vehicle warranty. Additionally, it includes an 8-year/160,000 km2 EV components warranty (high voltage battery, motor, inverter and e-POWER control unit), which extends to a 10-year warranty for the first 500 customers.

Comfort and design

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER boasts a sleek, contemporary design with striking LED headlights and tail lamps, Nissan’s signature V-motion grille, and a sporty silhouette enhanced by its iconic floating roof. Its compact dimensions are 4,290 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, and 1605mm in height, with a 2620mm wheelbase and a spacious 423-litre trunk. The ground clearance is 170mm, and the minimum turning radius is 5.1 meters, making it easy to drive in tight spaces with great manoeuvrability.

Inside, the electric motor-driven system ensures a quieter, smoother ride by minimising engine noise and vibration through the extensive use of insulation materials, enhancing overall driving comfort. The fatigue-free front Zero-Gravity seats and spacious cabin further contribute to an enjoyable driving experience. The VL variant interior features black fabric with blue stitching, while the VLT variant comes with black and mocha brown leatherette, providing a premium and comfortable environment for all passengers.

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER is also designed to keep maintenance costs low, making it more affordable than many traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). The maintenance cost for 100,000 kilometers over five years is RM3,624, which is significantly lower than many B-SUV models available on the market.

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER features a 7-inch full-colour driver’s instrument display, a sporty D-shaped flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-function controls, and an infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Enhances ownership experience with comprehensive services

ETCM offers extensive value-added services for those who purchased the Nissan KICKS e-POWER. These services include 62 nationwide workshops staffed with certified e-POWER technicians, 24-hour roadside assistance, five regional parts hubs, and courtesy cars for repairs that require more than 24 hours to remedy.

* Actual range may vary depending on factors such as driving speed, road conditions, and individual driving habits. Whichever comes first

SOURCE: Nissan