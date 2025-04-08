Daimler Truck unit sales in Q1: 99,812 units

In the first quarter of 2025, the Daimler Truck Group sold 99,812 vehicles (Q1 2024: 108,911). The segment Trucks North America contributed 38,992 units to the Group’s overall unit sales (Q1 2024: 46,229). Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 33,446 units (Q1 2024: 40,838). The segment Trucks Asia increased its unit sales significantly by 16% to 24,772 units (Q1 2024: 21,440). Daimler Buses reported a sales increase of 11% to 6,206 units (Q1 2024: 5,596).
Unit Sales – Group and segment level
As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation for the first quarter of 2025 and the adjusted prior-year comparison are based on the new segment composition.
|Unit Sales
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
+ / –
|Trucks North America
|
38,992
|
46,229
|
-16 %
|Mercedes-Benz Trucks
|
33,446
|
40,838
|
-18 %
|Trucks Asia
|
24,772
|
21,440
|
+16 %
|Daimler Buses
|
6,206
|
5,596
|
+11 %
|Daimler Truck Group*
|
99,812
|
108,911
|
-8 %
|thereof battery-electric vehicles
|
759
|
813
|
-7 %
*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.
At its Q1 disclosure on May 14th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the first quarter of the 2025 financial year at Group and segment level.
SOURCE: Daimler Truck