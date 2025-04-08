Daimler Truck unit sales in Q1: 99,812 units

Group unit sales Q1 2025 in line with internal expectations: 99,812 units (Q1 2024: 108,911 units)

In the first quarter of 2025, the Daimler Truck Group sold 99,812 vehicles (Q1 2024: 108,911). The segment Trucks North America contributed 38,992 units to the Group’s overall unit sales (Q1 2024: 46,229). Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 33,446 units (Q1 2024: 40,838). The segment Trucks Asia increased its unit sales significantly by 16% to 24,772 units (Q1 2024: 21,440). Daimler Buses reported a sales increase of 11% to 6,206 units (Q1 2024: 5,596).

Unit Sales – Group and segment level

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation for the first quarter of 2025 and the adjusted prior-year comparison are based on the new segment composition.

Unit Sales

Q1/2025

Q1/2024

+ / –
Trucks North America

38,992

46,229

-16 %
Mercedes-Benz Trucks

33,446

40,838

-18 %
Trucks Asia

24,772

21,440

+16 %
Daimler Buses

6,206

5,596

+11 %
Daimler Truck Group*

99,812

108,911

-8 %
thereof battery-electric vehicles

759

813

-7 %

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its Q1 disclosure on May 14th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the first quarter of the 2025 financial year at Group and segment level.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/daimler-truck-unit-sales-in-q1-99812-units/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here