Daimler Truck unit sales in Q1: 99,812 units

Group unit sales Q1 2025 in line with internal expectations: 99,812 units (Q1 2024: 108,911 units)

In the first quarter of 2025, the Daimler Truck Group sold 99,812 vehicles (Q1 2024: 108,911). The segment Trucks North America contributed 38,992 units to the Group’s overall unit sales (Q1 2024: 46,229). Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 33,446 units (Q1 2024: 40,838). The segment Trucks Asia increased its unit sales significantly by 16% to 24,772 units (Q1 2024: 21,440). Daimler Buses reported a sales increase of 11% to 6,206 units (Q1 2024: 5,596).

Unit Sales – Group and segment level

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation for the first quarter of 2025 and the adjusted prior-year comparison are based on the new segment composition.

Unit Sales Q1/2025 Q1/2024 + / – Trucks North America 38,992 46,229 -16 % Mercedes-Benz Trucks 33,446 40,838 -18 % Trucks Asia 24,772 21,440 +16 % Daimler Buses 6,206 5,596 +11 % Daimler Truck Group* 99,812 108,911 -8 % thereof battery-electric vehicles 759 813 -7 %

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its Q1 disclosure on May 14th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the first quarter of the 2025 financial year at Group and segment level.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck