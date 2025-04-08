Sensata Technologies introduces new PyroFuse to improve high-voltage safety

Sensata’s new STPS500 Series PyroFuse is a cutting-edge pyrotechnic circuit breaker designed for rapid and reliable protection in high-voltage applications

Sensata Technologies, today announced the launch of its PyroFuse, a pyrotechnic circuit breaker that improves safety in high-voltage applications up to 1000V with fast interrupt time in a small and lightweight package. The STPS500 series PyroFuse provides rapid and reliable protection against damage from short circuit or accident-related electrical shock events for automotive, charging, aerospace, and industrial systems.

As electrification across industries increases system currents, voltages, and associated risks, the PyroFuse addresses the critical need for advanced safety solutions to protect high-voltage systems and ensure operational reliability. Sensata’s STPS500 series PyroFuse quickly disconnects the load in the event of a short circuit or accident, safeguarding both the vehicle occupants and electrical system. Compared to traditionally used thermal fuses, Sensata’s PyroFuse offers faster and more reliable circuit interruption, providing immediate protection against electrical faults with a disconnect time of less than 1 millisecond.

The PyroFuse features a high breaking capacity, capable of interrupting currents of up to 20,000A at 500V and 16,000A at 1000V, offering exceptional protection in high-energy environments. Additionally, it can handle up to 500A of continuous current at 1000V, delivering robust performance in demanding applications.

Key features and benefits of Sensata’s STPS500 series PyroFuse include:

Superior Sealing Performance : Enhanced arc suppression prevents the release of gases during a breaking event, protecting other components around the device.

: Enhanced arc suppression prevents the release of gases during a breaking event, protecting other components around the device. Pairing with Sensata Contactors : Leveraging Sensata’s portfolio of high voltage contactors allows for optimization of technical requirements for both devices, paired in-house validation testing, and the ability for OEMs to partner with one supplier for both product needs.

: Leveraging Sensata’s portfolio of high voltage contactors allows for optimization of technical requirements for both devices, paired in-house validation testing, and the ability for OEMs to partner with one supplier for both product needs. Excellent Post-Isolation Resistance : Maintains high isolation resistance over 50MΩ at 1000V after breaking, ensuring continued safety and reliability.

: Maintains high isolation resistance over 50MΩ at 1000V after breaking, ensuring continued safety and reliability. Compact and Lightweight Design: Integrates seamlessly into existing systems without adding significant weight or bulk, making it ideal for space-constrained applications.

Mark McBrine, Product Line Owner, Electrification at Sensata Technologies, said: “Our new PyroFuse provides rapid and reliable protection in high-voltage applications, enhancing system safety and reliability. This launch highlights our commitment to safety, performance, and innovation in vehicle electrification.”

Visit Sensata Technologies at ACT Expo from April 28-30 in booth 6811 to learn more about its PyroFuse and innovations in high-voltage switching, sensing, protection, charging control, and power distribution.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies