12-bit I2C 3D linear hall-effect sensor from Diodes Incorporated simplifies rotary motion and proximity detection in automotive applications

Diodes Incorporated today introduces its first automotive-compliant* 3D linear Hall effect sensor. The AH4930Q detects the magnetic field in the X, Y, and Z directions, allowing for reliable and high-precision contactless rotary motion and proximity detection. Applications include rotary and push selectors on infotainment systems, stalk gear shifters, door handles and locks, and powered seat adjusters.

The AH4930Q integrates a 12-bit temperature sensor for accurate on-chip compensation. Its robust signal path and 12-bit data converter via ADC provide high resolution for each measurement direction down to 1 Gauss (0.1mT) per bit for precise positional accuracy. The implemented I2C interface enables seamless communication for measurement data reading and runtime programming with host systems as fast as 1Mbps to support real-time adjustments.

The device has three operating modes plus a power-down mode where it consumes only 9nA. Its three operating modes provide a power consumption-data acquisition compromise, including an ultra-low-power mode consuming only 13µA (10Hz), to its fast-sampling mode of 3.8mA (3.3kHz) for constant measurement functionality. With a 10µs wake-up time, 4µs response time, and wide bandwidth, the AH4930Q delivers ultra-fast data acquisition even for the most demanding applications.

The AH4930Q operates on supply voltages from 2.8V to 5.5V, and a temperature range from -40°C to +125°C. The 3D linear Hall effect sensor is housed in the industry-standard 6-pin SOT26 (Type A1) package and is available at $0.50 for 1,000-piece quantities. A standard-compliance version, the AH4930, is also available for industrial and commercial applications.

*Automotive-compliant—qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, manufactured in facilities certified to IATF 16949, supporting PPAP documents.

SOURCE: Diodes Incorporated