Bentley: New High Performance Hybrid Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur – the daily supercar family expands

New fourth generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur range now available with a second performance hybrid powertrain

Bentley’s range of Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models has now doubled with the addition of a second V8 plug-in hybrid option, the High Performance Hybrid with an output of 680 PS. This engine is offered across all bodystyles in a choice of new core or new Azure variants, the latter prioritising wellness and comfort. Joining the 782PS Ultra Performance Hybrid unit introduced in 2024 as a Speed or Mulliner, Bentley’s two-door and four-door sedan models are now exclusively powered by electrified V8 engines.

The new Continental GT and Azure models mark the arrival of Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which unites an advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine and powerful electric motor to develop a maximum power output of 680 PS and a maximum torque output of 930 Nm. Though the Ultra Performance Hybrid of the Speed remains the most extreme powertrain in Bentley’s range, it is significant that the new High Performance Hybrid outperforms the previous generation’s W12 Speed powertrain on all power, torque and performance parameters – whilst also being capable of up to 50 miles / 80 km in pure electric mode.

These nine cars together define Bentley’s family of performance-focused daily supercars, each bringing unique combinations of potent power, dynamic handling, exquisite design and true handcraftsmanship.

New Continental GT and GT Convertible – features

The new fourth generation Continental GT and GT Convertible core models showcase classic design cues that have been a feature of the model since the first generation was introduced in 2003. These include Bentley’s signature matrix grille, now finished in gloss black with a chrome surround and centre bar. The lower bumper grilles are finished in matt black, while the splitter is gloss black. The design of the striking ‘Harmony’ headlamps – with distinct differences from those of the GT Speed – is inspired by cut crystal and features a bespoke welcome animation. Exterior brightware is chrome, while at the rear two bright chrome tailpipe finishers stand out from the gloss black diffuser. Red lens taillights also feature the Harmony animation.

Seats for the new Continental GT and GT Convertible are hand-crafted in Crewe to a straight fluted design, while customers will have the choice of bright chrome or the optional dark chrome interior specification for switchgear, air vents, organ stops and door handles. Treadplates feature the inscription ‘Handcrafted in Crewe, England’.

The V8 High Performance Hybrid powertrain develops a combined power output of 680 PS and a combined torque output of 930 Nm, endowing the new models with exceptional performance. The 0-60 mph sprint takes a mere 3.5 seconds for the new Continental GT (0-100 km/h in 3.7 secs), while the figure for the Continental GT Convertible is scarcely less impressive at 3.8 secs (0-100 km/h in 3.9 secs). Electric-only range is 53 miles / 85 km for the GT and 51 miles / 82 km for the GTC, with overall CO2 figures in hybrid mode as low as 29 g/km and 31 g/km respectively.

The Bentley Active Chassis technology includes Dynamic Ride, Rear Wheel Steering and eLSD with a choice of Comfort, Bentley and Sport modes. Together, the powertrain and chassis deliver refined, surefooted, progressive and accessible performance in a wide variety of road conditions.

New Continental GT Azure and GT Convertible Azure

Elegant design, a lavish specification and a strong focus on wellbeing are the distinguishing features of the new Azure models. This is apparent from the very first impression of the exterior’s new gloss black matrix grille with its bright chrome surround and vertical vanes. Beneath this, a gloss black front splitter provides a contrast to bright grilles on the front bumper and lower intakes. A new silver and bright machined 22” Azure wheel design, and Azure badging on the front fender, complete the exterior package. Inside, the seats and door inners feature new 3D Harmony diamond quilting with the Azure embroidered on the seat headrests.

An extensive specification includes Wellness seating, open pore crown cut walnut veneer trim, Azure interior treadplates with illumination and contrast stitching on the leather upholstery. The Touring, Comfort and Lighting Specification packages are also standard. The Continental GT Azure includes a panoramic sunroof, while the Continental GT Convertible Azure is equipped with the neck warmer for comfortable roof-down motoring in cooler weather.

New Flying Spur

The new Flying Spur’s High Performance Hybrid powertrain and Bentley Active Chassis put it second only to the Flying Spur Speed as a way of covering distance swiftly, safely and comfortably for up to five occupants. The benchmark 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.9 secs) attests to exhilarating performance, yet its supple ride, interior space and refinement make long journeys feel effortless.

Visually, the new Flying Spur is distinguished by its gloss black matrix grille, matt black lower bumper grilles, chrome brightware and oval bright chrome tailpipe finishers. The interior includes straight fluted seats with Bentley embroidered emblems on the headrests, and bright chrome for switchgear, bezels, air vents and door handles. An alternative dark chrome interior specification is optionally available.

New Flying Spur Azure

As with the Continental GT Azure, the new Flying Spur Azure features a new black gloss matrix grille with chrome surround and 11 vertical vanes. Other distinguishing features include Azure fender badging, bright chrome lower grilles, chrome brightware and the new 22” Azure wheel, which is finished in a combination of silver and bright machined metal. The Azure elements are available both in chrome finish and in dark gloss Blackline Specification.

All Azure models focus on reducing stress and promoting wellbeing, complemented by driver assistance technologies for smoother, safer journeys. Accordingly, both the two front seats and the two outer rear seats of the Flying Spur Azure feature Bentley’s Wellness seating, with heating and ventilation to maintain the occupant’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness. A massage function with six programmable settings promotes the constant micro-adjustments in muscle and posture that are essential in preventing fatigue.

Other tactile and visual delights include mood lighting, Harmony quilting to the door inners and seats, Azure embroidered headrests, open pore crown cut walnut trim and the Touring, Comfort and Mood Lighting specification packages. As a finishing touch, illuminated Bentley treadplates feature the Azure name.

A Bentley for all reasons

With the arrival of the new models alongside the acclaimed Speed variants, Bentley customers can now choose the Continental GT, GT Convertible or Flying Spur that most closely reflects their aesthetic values and driving priorities. But this is just the start of the journey; the near-infinite choice of paint finishes, veneers, trim, interior upholstery and Mulliner options enables each customer to create a Bentley that is truly individual. The New Continental GT is now available for ordering, starting at UK – £202,400 RRP / Europe – €210,924 (Pre-Tax) / USA – $265,900 MSRP.

SOURCE: Bentley