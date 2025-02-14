Nissan Kicks and Murano named ‘Most Dependable’ in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

Nissan's focus on vehicle quality and customer satisfaction is once again recognized, as the Nissan Kicks and Nissan Murano take top segment honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS)

Nissan’s focus on vehicle quality and customer satisfaction is once again recognized, as the Nissan Kicks and Nissan Murano take top segment honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS).

The Nissan Kicks was named Most Dependable Small SUV, while the Nissan Murano was named Most Dependable Midsize SUV, both for the 2022 model year.

“The Nissan Kicks and Murano winning most dependable small and midsize SUVs highlights our commitment to putting quality, durability, reliability and safety at the heart of everything we do,” said Vinay Shahani, senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales, Nissan Americas. “We produce vehicles that our customers can depend on and enjoy for years to come.”

Now in its 36th year, the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study surveys owners of 3-year-old vehicles across 184 potential problems areas spanning nine categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate. Both 2022 Kicks and Murano scored better than their segment averages.

SOURCE: Nissan