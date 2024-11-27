Nissan Formula E Team partners with simulator experts Dynisma

Dynisma to provide the squad with a state-of-the-art simulator ahead of Season 12

Nissan Formula E Team is delighted to announce it has joined forces with Dynisma Ltd., in an agreement which will see the supply of a brand-new bespoke racing simulator prior to Season 12.

As the squad continues preparation for the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it is putting everything in place to ensure it will be as competitive as possible ahead of the GEN4 era.

With limited testing and track time, a state-of-the-art simulator is a huge part of allowing the team to grow. With the support of Dynisma, drivers will experience more accurate and realistic preparation for races, and the team’s engineers will be able to further optimize set-up and technical changes ahead of the events. The UK-based company is a world leader in simulator technology and will supply the most up-to-date Dynisma DMG-1 system to allow both car and driver to perform at the highest level.

Nissan Formula E Team and Dynisma will work together over the coming months to ensure the hardware and software of the simulator is tailored exactly to the squad’s requirements, allowing for the unique systems used in Formula E. A team of engineers will be deeply involved, making sure the simulator is fully functional in the build-up to Season 12.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “The simulator is one of the most important tools for any Formula E team, so it is extremely important to have the best technology. With limited track time at each event, our drivers spend several hours in the simulator to prepare and acclimatize to each circuit on the calendar. Dynisma is a world leader in this field, so it was natural to partner with them. We are committed to Formula E until at least 2030 and are serious about being competitive in the championship. Our move to the new Paris-based facility has already provided significant benefits, and the upgraded simulator is the latest step.”

Dorian Boisdron, team director, Nissan Formula E Team: “We’re confident that the new simulator will help take us to another level. After a successful Season 10 and a firm plan for Season 11, all of our focus is on keeping improving further and optimizing all our operations promptly for GEN4, and this partnership will be a vital one. Dynisma’s technology is fully adapted to the technical specificities of motorsport, and will enhance our race preparation and support driver training. This is one of our main projects for the upcoming year, so we will be working hard to ensure everything is in place and ready to go ahead of the 2025/26 season.”

Cristina Mañas Fernández, head of performance and simulation, Nissan Formula E Team: “Simulation is key in our engineering work ahead of a race weekend – not only for drivers’ track learning, but nowadays the Driver-In-The-Loop (DIL) simulator is a vital tool that brings enormous value to our event preparation. With little track time, all efforts made towards improving the accuracy of our simulation environment will only contribute to our success. Dynisma is a leader in the market, and its unparalleled technology will help us make a big step forward by bringing simulation closer to reality and thus unlocking the potential for engineers to exploit the performance envelope of the car through extensive simulation ahead of every race.”

Ashley Warne, CEO, Dynisma Ltd.: “Dynisma’s mission has always been to create the world’s most immersive simulators, offering the highest bandwidth and lowest latency possible. We are thrilled to become the official simulator partner of Nissan Formula E Team. The electric-racing series represents the pinnacle of EV technology, where innovation, precision, and adaptability are key to success. With our cutting-edge simulator, Nissan’s drivers will benefit from enhanced preparation and optimized car set-ups, empowering them to excel in a series where every fraction of a second counts and track time is limited. We look forward to supporting their pursuit of victory in this rapidly evolving championship.”

SOURCE: Nissan