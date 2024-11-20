Nissan earns six Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards

Highlighting its commitment to delivering exceptional value and reliability to pre-owned customers, Nissan has received six honors in the 12th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards

Nissan won the 2025 Best CPO Value in America in the SUV Brand category and the Passenger Car Brand category (second win).

Model-level awards include:

Nissan Versa – Subcompact Car segment (third win)

Nissan Z – Sports Car segment

Nissan Kicks – Subcompact SUV segment (second win)

Nissan Ariya – Compact SUV segment

In addition, Nissan LEAF and Nissan TITAN were recognized for having the lowest total cost of ownership in their respective classes.

The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards are determined through a comprehensive analysis of total cost of ownership and current market prices to identify the models offering the best value in each segment. Cost of ownership is determined using eight factors: Depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. A statistical model then identifies when vehicles have lower-than-expected ownership costs in their segment.

“Earning recognition across multiple segments underscores Nissan’s commitment to delivering affordability and quality throughout the vehicle lifecycle,” said Judy Wheeler, vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations, Nissan U.S. “Customers are at the heart of all we do, and CPO value is yet another way our strong product lineup is delivering what they’re looking for.”

From the all-electric Nissan Ariya to the iconic Nissan Z, each award-winning model exemplifies Nissan’s innovation and dedication to quality. The 2025 Nissan Kicks offers bold new design and advanced technology, while Nissan Versa continues to lead its class with standout safety and connectivity features.

SOURCE: Nissan