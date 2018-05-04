Nissan Dream Classroom kicks off at Auto China 2018

Nissan helps stimulate children’s interest in the fields of automobiles and science

At the recent Auto China 2018 show in April, Nissan hosted Nissan Dream Classroom with than 20 students and teachers. This was the first time that Nissan Dream Classroom, one of Nissan’s best-known CSR programs, was held at an international top-tier auto show.

At the show, Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (NCIC) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Automotive Industry Committee jointly announced that the two sides will deepen cooperation on promoting Nissan Dream Classroom.

“We are pleased to see that Nissan Dream Classroom enters Auto China 2018 and more and more enterprises and teenagers have benefited from this program,” said Suzuki Akihisa, executive vice president of NCIC. “We hope that the popularization of auto culture and knowledge may stimulate children’s interest in the fields of automobiles and science, thereby realizing their dreams and fostering more automotive talents.”

With the official launch of the cooperation, NCIC invited students to visit the Nissan booth and experience the Design Classroom course during the show. In the future, NCIC will bring the program to other auto shows in China to help more students learn about the auto industry and experience lively activities.

“I was really excited today because I had a chance to learn how a car is designed,” said one of the young students. “I hope I could have more opportunities to join such classes that can not be experienced in school.”

Nissan Dream Classroom adopts the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) education concept to guide the program. By the end of 2017, Nissan Dream Classroom benefited more than 75,000 students and is expected to attract 1 million people to get involved by 2020. In the future, NCIC will benefit more Chinese students through Nissan Dream Classroom and promote the sustainable development of China’s automobile industry and Chinese society.

