Nissan completes sale of battery business to Envision Group

Nissan has completed the previously announced sale of its electric battery operations and production facilities to Envision Group

   March 29, 2019

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has completed the previously announced sale of its electric battery operations and production facilities to Envision Group, a world-leading digital energy company.

Marking the completion of the transaction, Nissan’s Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi said: “The new company has the opportunity to grow as a battery company with increased competitiveness under Envision. Nissan will continue to work with the new company as an important supplier as we concentrate our energy on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles.”

The new battery company is scheduled to start operations on April 1, 2019.

SOURCE: Nissan

