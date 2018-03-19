Nissan Canton celebrates 4 million vehicle production milestone, adds additional shift to support demand for NV Commercial Vans

Production milestone serves as official kick-off of Nissan Canton Assembly Plant’s 15th year of manufacturing in Mississippi

Addition of second shift creates or retains 250 hourly jobs; plant has added more than 1,500 manufacturing jobs since 2013

Nissan to donate 4 millionth vehicle – a 2018 NV Cargo Van – to local nonprofit organization

Nissan North America today celebrates production of 4 million vehicles at its Canton assembly plant, and announces the addition of a second shift that will create or retain 250 hourly jobs to support increasing demand for NV Commercial Vans. Today’s announcement came as the plant approaches the 15th anniversary of bringing vehicle manufacturing to Mississippi.

To commemorate the celebration, Nissan presented the vehicle – a 2018 NV Cargo – to Our Daily Bread Ministries, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to bring awareness to healthy eating and aid in hunger relief in the community.

“Adding a second shift for NV Van production underscores our employees’ hard work and dedication to building world class, quality vehicles for our customers,” said Steve Marsh, vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “Supporting community organizations like Our Daily Bread Ministries is extremely important to Nissan and our investment in Central Mississippi, and we are delighted to include this donation in the celebration of our 4 millionth vehicle.”

Nissan has grown the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant from a regional manufacturing facility to a global one, investing $3.4 billion in the facility since its opening in 2003. Nissan employs 6,400 at the Canton plant, with more than 1,500 jobs added since 2013. With an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, the plant currently builds the Nissan Altima, Murano, TITAN and TITAN XD, Frontier, NV Cargo Van and NV Passenger Van.

“The City of Canton congratulates Nissan on this outstanding achievement,” said Dr. William Truly, mayor of the City of Canton. “Milestones like these are not easily achieved, and we applaud the hardworking men and women of this facility who build great vehicles for the citizens of Canton and customers around the world.”

NV Commercial Vans

For 2018, both the NV Cargo and NV Passenger are available with a 375-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine with a heavy-duty 7-speed automatic transmission. Both models are also offered with a fuel-efficient 261-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 with 5-speed automatic transmission.

Enhancements for 2018 include standard RearView Monitor, along with standard 5.0-inch color display audio, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, for all models and grades.

All 2018 NV Cargo and NV Passenger models come with America’s Best Commercial Van Warranty1 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

