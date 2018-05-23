Nissan announces reservation program for the exclusive Altima Edition ONE, the most refined version of the all-new 2019 Altima

Nissan announced that reservations open June 15 for the Altima Edition ONE, a limited production launch edition of the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima sedan, along with all other 2019 Altima models. The sixth generation of Nissan’s best-selling sedan goes on sale this fall at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The Edition ONE features exclusive 19-inch dark gray aluminum-alloy wheels, rear spoiler, external ground lighting, illuminated kick plates and Edition ONE badging and floormats. In addition, buyers have access to the new Edition ONE Nissan ConciergeSM, an exclusive premium service that features 24/7 live assistant access (dinner reservations, event ticket purchases, etc.) that can be reached in-vehicle or through compatible smart phone, smart watch or smart speaker apps. The service is no-charge for the first three years of Edition ONE ownership.

The Edition ONE is based on the top-of-the-line Altima Platinum VC-Turbo, which includes leather-appointed seating, Bose® premium audio system, moonroof, the advanced variable compression turbocharged engine and ProPILOT Assist1, an advanced single-lane “hands-on” driving assistance technology. It will be available in just three exterior colors – Scarlet Ember, Pearl White and Super Black.

The Edition ONE reservation program also offers participants a choice of premium gift selections1 (redeemable seven days after vehicle purchase) – including a choice of an Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, a Bose Soundlink Revolve+ plus an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership, or a Series 3 Apple Watch.

“The new Altima Edition ONE is designed for customers who want the best-of-the-best and value exclusivity. They are often early adopters, so this reservation program is ideal for them. Plus, the super-premium gifts should appeal to their love of the latest technologies – in their cars and their homes,” said Billy Hayes, Division Vice President, Nissan Regional Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.

Reservations for non-Edition ONE 2019 Altima models are also being taken beginning June 15th with gift selections1 including the choice of an Amazon Echo Spot, Bose® Soundlink Revolve plus Amazon Echo Dot, or wireless Apple AirPod headphones.

Consumers looking for more information can go to NissanUSA.com for details.

About the 2019 Nissan Altima

The all-new Altima brings excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with expressive styling, an uplifting interior, two new powerplants, the first available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive in a Nissan sedan in the U.S. and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, including available ProPILOT Assist2. It builds on 25 years and more than 5.6 million Altima sales to date.

The new Altima follows the 2018 LEAF in embodying the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making vehicles more desirable by re-defining how they are driven, powered and integrated into society. A key component is ProPILOT Assist2, a single-lane “hands-on” driving assistance technology that is standard on the 2019 Altima SV, SL, Platinum and Edition ONE grades. Also new for 2019 is available Rear Automatic Braking3, which helps warn the driver of detected stationary objects when backing up, and if necessary can apply the brakes to help avoid a collision.

The addition of Rear Automatic Braking to Nissan Safety Shield creates Safety Shield 360, which provides front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies – including available Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

Two new engines are introduced on the 2019 Altima. Replacing the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6 engine is the company’s world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4-cylinder. The engine delivers V6 attitude with 4-cylinder fuel economy4. Standard on all 2019 Altima grade levels is a new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine. The new Altima also offers available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for the first time ever on an Altima. The AWD system is available on all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.

The all-new Altima’s expressive design is lower, longer and wider than the previous generation with a highly balanced, aggressive stance that includes available 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the all-new premium interior features a wide “gliding wing” instrument panel – which accentuates the exterior’s low cowl and hood, helping create an open, airy environment. Key interior comfort and convenience features range from seats with added bolstering for improved holding and support, to standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and an 8-inch multi-touch color display.

The 2019 Altima is offered in a range of trim levels – S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. In addition, the Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the advanced 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only).

The exclusive Altima Edition ONE, based on the Platinum VC-Turbo, includes unique 19-inch wheels, rear spoiler, illuminated kickplates, external ground lighting, unique badging and floor mats and three years of complimentary Edition ONE Nissan Concierge.

For more information on the 2019 Altima and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please go to www.NissanNews.com.

