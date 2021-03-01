Nissan announces appointment of new Vice President, Brand and Customer Experience for AMIEO region

Nissan has appointed Coralie Musy as Vice President, Brand and Customer Experience for the new Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region (AMIEO).

Coralie will be responsible for overseeing all customer touchpoints with the Nissan brand including digital platforms, media channels and Nissan’s suite of connected services.

Previously Marketing Director for Nissan in France, Coralie Musy has worked for Nissan for more than 20 years, holding a variety of roles for the European markets within departments from After Sales to Product and Digital/CRM Marketing. Her background includes the launch of Micra and the New Juke for the French Market as well as setting up the European Customer Service teams located in Gennevilliers.

“The first chapter of our Nissan NEXT transformation plan is well under way, bringing with it the electrification of the crossover segment we pioneered, starting with the recently unveiled all-new Qashqai and moving to the fully electric Ariya,” said Coralie.

“My efforts will focus on demonstrating Nissan’s EV and crossover leadership through the capabilities and premium infotainment features of these new vehicles. We have entered a new phase as a brand and have the momentum of bringing new products to market to show drivers what we can achieve through advanced engineering and the latest in connectivity,” Coralie added.

The AMIEO region took effect in October of last year and represents a population of around 3.8 billion across more than 140 markets.

SOURCE: Nissan