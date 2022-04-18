Nissan: All-new Qashqai makes Singapore debut

Award-winning 3rd generation Nissan premium crossover delivers thrilling driving performance with modern and sophisticated styling

Nissan and Tan Chong Motor Sales, the exclusive distributor of Nissan passenger and commercial vehicles in Singapore, launched the all-new Nissan Qashqai today.

Marking the 3rd generation since debuting in 2007, the Qashqai crossover once again aims to redefine the popular crossover segment it pioneered. The all-new Qashqai has elevated to a new level with its cutting-edge design, comfort, efficiency and advanced technologies. Like its predecessors, the new Qashqai is led by the team at Nissan Design Europe and continues to be produced in Nissan’s state- of-the-art UK manufacturing facility in Sunderland.

The all-new Nissan Qashqai has since picked up double honours at The Motor Awards 2021, organised by News UK. It received the prestigious overall “The Sun Car of the Year’ award as well as being named “Small SUV/Crossover of the Year’.

“The launch of the all-new Nissan Qashqai in Singapore demonstrates Nissan’s commitment to bringing new innovations to our customers in this region,” said Isao Sekiguchi, Nissan’s Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales in ASEAN. “The all-new Nissan Qashqai is another exciting product line-up under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, and Singaporeans will be among the region’s first to experience the debut of this iconic crossover SUV.”

“Redefining the family car for Singaporeans when it launched late 2014, the second-generation Nissan Qashqai has proven to be a family favourite, offering driving performance, great value for money and a wonderful onboard experience. We are excited to launch this third-generation Qashqai which has reinvented itself, from the inside out. Sporting an elegant exterior design and ultimate comfort inside, this crossover offers an elevated driving experience, with enhanced safety features making it truly worthy of the accolades it has garnered.” said Mr. Glenn Tan, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Tan Chong International Limited.

A new form of expression

The all-new Qashqai features a more toned, sharp and modern style, while the styling still reflects Nissan’s global design language, notably the V-Motion grille, “floating roof” and use of precise, taut lines that generate simple, bold surfaces and muscular volumes. It is available in 8 body colours, with 5 two-tone combinations.

The Qashqai’s enhanced body stance is more purposeful, with prominent shoulder lines, an extended wheelbase and imposing 19-inch* alloy wheels. The LED headlamps are slimmer and sharper, and feature technology that adapts the shape of the beam according to the road conditions and other road-users.

From the side, the Qashqai appears more athletic and dynamic, with a single character line that strikes through the car from the front to the rear. The design of the rear lights creates a 3D effect when lit.

Advanced and modern refinement

The cabin of the all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new standard in its segment to enhance comfort and style. New Nappa leather upholstery and white ambient lighting allow driver and passengers to enjoy a premium experience inside the vehicle.

The ergonomically designed steering wheel, controls, and displays provide total driving comfort, whilst the enhanced screen visibility and seamless integration deliver practicality in every dimension.

Functionality and connectivity for ultimate driving comfort

The all-new Qashqai offers an advanced infotainment system with an impressive portfolio of connected services including effortless integration of smartphones.

A new high-definition, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen* offers a choice of configurable layouts to display navigation, entertainment and vehicle information, controlled from a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel. The TFT’s digital background has a Japanese Kiriko cut glass motif – a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA.

A new 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD)* projects key navigation, driver assistance and entertainment information onto the windscreen within the driver’s line of vision, allowing drivers to maintain their focus on the road for more comfort and confidence at the wheel.

The high resolution 9-inch NissanConnect display screen* features navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings, and is compatible with both Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Mild hybrid power, optimising efficiency

The all-new Qashqai features a 12-volt mild hybrid system comprising a turbocharged 1.3-litre engine and lithium-ion battery. The system enables energy regenerated during deceleration to be used while driving to provide torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart, and coasting stop. These contribute to improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions reduction through this innovative system.

Advanced new platform

The all-new Qashqai uses the Alliance CMF-C platform, which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture.

In terms of construction, the body makes use of more lightweight material, advanced stamping processes and welding techniques to increase strength and reduce weight. For the first time, the rear hatchback door is now made of a composite material, which saves 2.6 kilograms. This and additional advanced manufacturing techniques result in weight savings of 60 kilograms and a 41% increase in structural rigidity when compared to its predecessor. This translates to refinement, ride comfort and driving response from a higher segment, plus exceptional security in the event of an accident. All these add to the benefits of the car’s overall efficiency.

With the new CMF-C platform, the all-new Qashqai has an updated Macpherson Strut set-up at the front. The rear suspension features a torsion beam or a multi-link configuration*.

Power steering has also been enhanced, offering improved response and initial steering range from driver input.

Enhanced safety with advanced technologies

The all-new Qashqai is equipped with an array of safety features and technologies that offer support to the driver in a wider array of circumstances. A pillar of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, an impressive suite of Nissan Intelligent Driving features is available.

Intelligent Emergency Braking with Forward Collision Warning When the system detects a sudden deceleration ahead, it gives an audible and visual warning to slow down. If the driver does not take action to decelerate and the risk of a collision increases, the system will apply the brakes if there is a threat of a low-speed collision with a car. Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection is equipped with four cameras giving the driver a virtual 360° bird’s-eye view, plus selectable split-screen close-ups of the front, rear, and kerbside views. And it can even provide an on-screen heads-up when it detects moving objects around your vehicle. Blind Spot Warning* Visual alerts appear on the side mirrors if a vehicle is detected in the driver’s blind spot. Rear Cross Traffic Alert* When backing out of a parking spot, it detects and alerts the driver to approaching vehicles that might be out of sight. Intelligent Cruise Control* measures the distance from the vehicle ahead, controlling acceleration and deceleration to help to maintain a suitable following distance within the vehicle’s set speed.

*Applicable to Prestige variant only

SOURCE: Nissan