Nio Inc.(“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 15,959 vehicles in November 2023, increasing by 12.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 10,545 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,414 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 431,582 as of November 30, 2023.\

