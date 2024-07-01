Nio Inc. provides June and second quarter 2024 delivery update

Nio delivered 21,209 vehicles in June 2024, increasing by 98.1% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its June and second quarter 2024 delivery results.

Nio delivered 21,209 vehicles in June 2024, representing an increase of 98.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 11,581 premium smart electric SUVs, and 9,628 premium smart electric sedans. Nio delivered 57,373 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 143.9% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 537,020 as of June 30, 2024.

On June 25, 2024, Nio released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This report details the Company’s initiatives and accomplishments in sustainable development over the past year, highlighting its dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility. To access the complete 2023 ESG Report, please visit https://www.nio.com/esg.

