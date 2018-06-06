Ninth successive ‘Engine Of The Year’ win for Audi 2.5 TSFI

Audi continues its winning streak at the “International Engine of the Year Awards”: For the ninth time in a row, the jury selected the brand’s 2.5 TFSI as the best engine in the 2 to 2.5-litre category. With 400PS, this longstanding brand hallmark is the most powerful series-production five-cylinder on the global market.

Above all, the members of the judging panel of the “International Engine of the Year Awards” praised the engine’s impressive torque of 480 Nm (354 lb-ft), which is available at just 1,700 rpm, as well as the distinctive sound of the turbo unit. This sound is created by adjacent cylinders firing alternately to more distant cylinders, resulting in a unique rhythm. “The five-cylinder has been an icon of our brand for more than 40 years,” explains Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH. “Two years ago we completely redesigned the 2.5 TFSI and changed the crankcase to an aluminium version.”

While forming the heart of the Audi TT RS Coupé and the TT RS Roadster, the five-cylinder also powers the Audi RS 3 Saloon and the RS 3 Sportback. The 2.5 TFSI allows the TT RS and TT RS Roadster to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 3.7 and 3.9 seconds respectively, with the RS 3 Saloon and RS 3 Sportback achieving this in 4.1 seconds. The top speed for all four models is 155mph as standard, with the option of increasing this to 174mph.

The awards for the “International Engine of the Year” have been presented annually since 1999. An international panel of 65 journalists select the best engines of the year in a number of different categories. This year is the fourteenth time in total that Audi has won the globally renowned prize.

