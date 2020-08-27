Nikola Founder & Executive Chairman grants 6,005,162 shares to early employees

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions and infrastructure solutions, announces that its Founder and Executive Chairman has recently distributed 6,005,162 shares as part of an option award made in December 2017 to Nikola employees at that time.

“When we first started this company out of my basement our chances of success were pretty low,” said Nikola Founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton. “I promised those initial, daring employees that I would take care of them one day. Today, I make good on that promise and deliver over six million shares to the original employees who took the job and risked their careers on a long-shot idea. They earned it and have helped me become who I am today. I am forever grateful.”

There will be a reduction in shares reflected in the founders share count as a result of this award to Nikola employees. Accordingly, this grant of shares will not dilute the shareholders within Nikola Corporation. There will be no compensation by the company to the founder for this award of shares to the employees. The employees are subject to lock-up requirements through November 30, 2020.

