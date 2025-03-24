Nikola Corporation announces intent to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq and Deregister with the SEC

Nikola Corporation today announced its intention to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about April 3, 2025, which will remove its securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq

Nikola Corporation today announced its intention to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about April 3, 2025, which will remove its securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. Nasdaq previously suspended the trading of Nikola’s common stock at the opening of business on February 26, 2025 and notified Nikola that a Form 25 would be filed. However, as Nasdaq has not yet made the filing, Nikola is doing so voluntarily to permit it to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

Nikola previously announced on February 19, 2025 that Nikola and certain of its domestic subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Filing”).

Once the Nasdaq delisting on Form 25 becomes effective, Nikola intends to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

SOURCE: Nikola