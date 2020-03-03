Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions, to be listed on NASDAQ through a merger with VectoIQ

Nikola Corporation, a leader in the design and development of BEV and FCEV class 8 semi-trucks, along with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announces that the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement to create a company focused on the development of next generation smart transportation. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Nikola Corporation and is expected to remain NASDAQ-listed under the new ticker symbol “NKLA.”

Company Highlights

Nikola is a global leader in zero emissions heavy duty trucks and hydrogen infrastructure. More than $10 billion in pre-order leases to date and the joint venture with European industrial vehicle manufacturer IVECO make Nikola a formidable competitor to other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Nikola’s business model uniquely supplies both the truck and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, solving the fleets’ concerns of where to refuel with green hydrogen at competitive pricing to diesel. The transaction proceeds will accelerate production, allow Nikola to break ground on its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, and begin its hydrogen station infrastructure roll out. The company expects to generate revenue by 2021 with the roll out of its BEV truck, followed by FCEV truck sales starting in 2023 and the initial build out of hydrogen fueling stations to serve Nikola customers’ fleets, such as Anheuser-Busch.

Trevor Milton, Founder and CEO of Nikola stated: “We are on a roll. You couldn’t ask for better news for the energy and tech industry. The world is transitioning to zero emission platforms and Nikola is the leader for heavy duty vehicles. We believe we have a differentiated business model built on economics, not government subsidies. We now need to double down and speed up the timelines and get to market. We couldn’t be happier to have Steve Girsky join our board.”

“In our two-year quest to find a partner that was a proven technology leader and focused on making a global difference, Nikola was the clear winner,” said Stephen Girsky, CEO of VectoIQ and former Vice Chairman of General Motors Corporation. “Nikola’s vision of a zero-emission future and ability to execute were key drivers in our decision.”

Mr. Milton will serve as Executive Chairman of the combined company, continuing to lead the vision and forward-looking strategy. Prior to launching Nikola in 2015, Mr. Milton served as CEO of dHybrid Systems, a natural gas storage technology company.

Mark Russell, who has more than 20 years of experience building and managing companies in the manufacturing industry, will serve as the CEO of Nikola. He joined Nikola as President in 2019 and previously served as President and COO of Worthington Industries, a publicly-listed metals manufacturing company.

Kim Brady, currently the CFO at Nikola, will continue in that role post-close. Mr. Brady has more than 20 years of experience in private equity and investment banking. Prior to joining Nikola, Mr. Brady served as Senior Managing Director at Solic Capital, as well as CFO and General Manager at various companies in the manufacturing, business services and healthcare sectors.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nikola