NFDA dealer attitude survey deadline is looming: Mitsubishi Motors encourages dealers to participate

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is calling on its dealer network to participate in the latest NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey.

The National Franchised Dealer Association carries out the Dealer Attitude Survey across all manufacturers to establish a set of results that reflect the state of the current partnership with their manufacturers in areas such as communication, profitability and future direction. This then results in an overall score which can be viewed in comparison against other manufacturers.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: “I have long been an advocate of the NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey because the results it generates are an invaluable tool in demonstrating to manufacturers how they are performing and meeting the needs and requirements of their franchised dealers. It also gives us specific guidance on areas of improvement and focus for the future of the partnership. We have already encouraged our dealers at regional meetings to complete the survey and our area management team are reinforcing this message during dealer visits.”

Sue Robinson, Director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) said: “It is extremely positive to see the focus that Mitsubishi Motors places on the NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey. The record response rate of the latest issue of the survey and the increasing levels of engagement across the industry show that the survey is a vital tool to monitor the health of the relationship between manufacturers and their dealer network. The deadline to complete the questionnaire is fast approaching* and we continue to urge dealers to provide their feedback which is key for both manufacturers and NFDA”.

*The NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey closes for entries on July 31, with results posted in early September.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

ABOUT NFDA

The National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) represents franchised car and commercial vehicle dealers in the UK. Our role is to lobby, represent and support our members. We deal with a number of issues that impact dealers on a day to day basis, including the relationships with manufacturers, advising on legislation and various aspects of dealers’ businesses such as used cars, finance and insurance, and aftersales.

www.nfda-uk.co.uk

