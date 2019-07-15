Nexteer Automotive announces 2018 sustainability highlights

Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, released its annual Sustainability Reporthighlighting the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2018. Highlights from the 2018 report include:

Contribution of 13,000 hours of employee community service

Technological value creation through Nexteer’s world-class engineering and technical team, who make up more than half of the Company’s global salaried staff

Induction of 10 employees into Nexteer’s Innovation Hall of Fame

Recognition of the Company’s highest scores to-date from both the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the EcoVadis third-party sustainability assessment

“Nexteer’s 2018 Sustainability Report showcases the remarkable distance we have traveled in our sustainability journey since our first report was published in 2016. Success to date has been fueled by the collaboration and empowerment of our employees, as well as our focus on integrating a sustainability mindset into global business strategies and operations,” said Mike Richardson, president of Nexteer Automotive. “Our Nexteer team brings wide-ranging perspectives and experiences to solving complex challenges for today and tomorrow. By working together, we are contributing to a safer, cleaner and better world for all.”

As highlighted in the Company’s report, Nexteer’s five key focus areas – Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Health, Safety & Environment; Value Creation and Community – provide a framework for Nexteer to advance its commitment to all aspects of sustainability. Through this framework, Nexteer is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates and seeks to be a good global corporate citizen. Nexteer also strives to achieve profitable and balanced growth by creating value through the delivery of product quality, innovation and best-in-class technology to every customer.

Nexteer focuses on empowering employees through the Company’s “One Nexteer” culture which promotes a culture of health, safety and environmental responsibilities in all activities. In 2018, Nexteer completed 20 projects to refine the Company’s environmental footprint. These projects resulted in environmental savings of 11.1 million kilowatts of energy, 1.8 million liters of water, nearly 850 tons of waste and 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions. These 20 projects, which included a “cool roof” installation at Nexteer’s Saginaw, Michigan manufacturing facility, also saved the Company $1.8 million.

Nexteer publishes an annual Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

