New ZOE: increased range, greater performance, enhanced tech and fresh new look for all-electric hatchback

Introduction

With increased power and range, a host of technological improvements and distinctive new looks, the new Renault ZOE is more desirable than ever.

The launch of the third generation of Renault’s flagship vehicle in its 100% electric range is a major milestone in Renault’s commitment to large scale electric vehicle development. Seven years after the release of its best-selling predecessors, New ZOE has evolved in versatility, quality and technology to offer superior features while still remaining affordable.

On the outside, the New ZOE continues to deliver distinctive and fresh design, while the interior has been completely overhauled, with a fully redesigned instrument panel and dashboard for improved comfort.

Under the skin the New ZOE gets a powerful 52 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 242 miles (WLTP*). There are also more recharging options, including the introduction of an optional direct current (DC) charger. And with the availability of a muscular 100 kW motor on GT Line models, the New ZOE offers even more driving pleasure.

Elsewhere, the New ZOE is equipped with many innovative features. The Renault EASY CONNECT services deliver increased connectivity, plus there are extra driving aids, a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster, the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system and a new B Mode, which has been perfected for urban driving. All have been designed to make everyday driving easier and more enjoyable.

And as a pioneer and leader in electric mobility in Europe, Renault has unparalleled knowledge of the needs and expectations of this booming market.

* WLTP autonomy (Worldwide Harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure, standardized cycle: 57% of urban journeys, 25% of suburban journeys, 18% of highway journeys), for the ZOE Play version. In the process of being approved.

“New ZOE has a unique advantage: it is the third generation of a vehicle already considered a standard-setter. We have used our experience in the electric mobility market to modernise all the services and technologies that were already held in high esteem by drivers.”

Eric Feunteun, Director of the Electric Vehicle Program

Exterior

From the boldness of its youth to the dynamism of its adulthood, New ZOE has reached a milestone in terms of design. The soft shapes of the previous generation now have more distinct characteristics, while the redesigned interior offers more space and comfort.

At the front of the New ZOE the redesigned contours of the sculpted bonnet converge into a large aligned diamond. The new shape of the bumper incorporates chrome inserts in the grill and around the fog lights, enhancing the lower section.

Set in the centre of the chrome trimmed grille is the large Renault diamond logo, which now features an eye-catching “holographic” design that gives a 3D effect to the flat surface. The badge also doubles as a charging port, which flips open to reveal both a type 2 AC plug and the connector for the new optional 50 kW fast charger.

All ZOE models now get full LED headlamps as standard, which feature chrome inserts and are framed by the trademark C-shaped daytime running lights. Not only do the new lamps give the ZOE a bolder look, they significantly improve vision, with 75 percent more light than equivalent halogen units.

There’s also a new, wider front bumper design that benefits from side vents designed to improve the flow of air around the front of the car and over the wheels. Also included are new LED fog lights that contribute to the overall improved lighting system.

At the rear of the ZOE are bolder and bigger new LED lamps that help to create a wider look and now include dynamic indicators that sweep from the centre outwards – the repeater indicator signals integrated in the door mirrors also use LED technology.

Other external changes include a completely revamped range of wheel designs, with three different diameters available – 15, 16 and 17-inches. Regardless of wheel size, all ZOE models get four-wheel disc braking.

Completing the comprehensive exterior changes are the addition of three new metallic paint finishes – Celadon Blue, Flame Red and Quartz White. This means there are now a total of nine colours to choose from.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Renault