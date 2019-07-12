New York welcomes Formula E finale

It is Formula E’s last two rounds. New York City is the setting of the last two races of the season, on July 13th and 14th. With all options still on the table, DS TCHEETAH arrives in the US in a good position, as championship leaders for the Teams, and their driver Jean-Éric Vergne could become the championship’s first ever double-champion.

“It’s been a great year for the whole team” said Vergne. The French driver is focused on these two races rather than the final score. “I wouldn’t say that we do anything differently for a season finale, we do our normal preparations and treat it like any other round because in the end of the day, that is what it is, and the points matter just the same”.

André Lotterer looks forward to having two good races in New York. “Until it’s mathematically impossible, I’ll be giving it all I got to clinch it and to finish the season on a high”, said the DS TCHEETAH driver.

Similar to Berlin and Bern, Efacec is giving Fórmula Efacec’s winning students the chance to enter the backstage of Formula E race, joining the team supported by the Portuguese company on the season crucial rounds.

Efacec in the US: a successful connection

Efacec’s link with the American market has been strengthened during the last few years, especially with the Portuguese company’s role in Electric Mobility, with 10 employees of this company’s sector in the country, being part of strategically relevant projects in this region.

Recently, New York State has pledge to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In this context, Efacec has been one of the leading providers of transformers and Electric Mobility solutions. In May 2019, New York Power Authority (NYPA) has requested 12 ultra-fast chargers (HVs) from the Portuguese company, adding to the 10 chargers spread around that State. Until 2021, New York City plans to implement 10.000 electric chargers, as part of the EVolve NY Initiative.

In 2018, Efacec has established a partnership with Electrify America, as one of the key charging equipment suppliers that would share the delivery of more than 2,000 new ultra-fast electric vehicle charging systems across more than 484 sites in the USA. At this point, around 137 chargers, in 37 locations, are already operational, and the installation of another 122 chargers, in 21 sites, is underway.

In the context of Electrify America, Efacec is using the first-ever certified cooled-cable 350kW DC Fast Charger, that provides charging speeds of up 20 miles a minute, which is seven times faster than today’s 50kW DC chargers.

Efacec offers a full range of Electric Vehicles Chargers for private, public, fast, ultra-fast and wireless segments. Among Efacec’s main electric mobility customers, there are some of the world’s most renowned automobile manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, utilities and Oil & Gas players.

Complementary to these electric mobility solutions, Efacec has the technical expertise of manufacturers and engineers to develop energy production systems (solar, microgrids and management systems) and products (transformers, PV inverters, equipment for medium to high tension).

Efacec’s production is primarily intended for export to demanding and sophisticated markets such as United States of America and Europe. Currently Efacec’s chargers are present in 45 countries, from North to South (from Lapland to South Africa) and from West to East (from Hawaii to Australia).

Efacec actively participates in the largest markets for electric mobility, especially in Europe and the United States but also focuses on other markets such as Asia, Latin America and Oceania, leading the sector in some countries in the regions.

With a comprehensive presence in the value chain of Energy, Mobility and Environment, Efacec acts as a solution provider, EPC contractor (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and O&M service partner. Efacec is present in strategic markets such as Europe, the United States of America, Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Maghreb and Southern Africa.

SOURCE: Efacec