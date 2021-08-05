New Vauxhall Corsa retains its place as UK’s best selling car

The New Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling new car so far this year, according to the latest new car sales and registration figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

The New Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling new car so far this year, according to the latest new car sales and registration figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

26,215 Corsas have been registered in the first seven months of 2021. Vauxhall’s all-electric Corsa-e was also the best-selling all-electric model in its segment, as the brand continues its electric vehicle expansion with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its model line-up by 2024 and to offer only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.

The Corsa-e has been the best-selling new electric car in the small Battery Electric Vehicle sector this year, with 3,120 registrations in 2021.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “As a British brand, it’s fantastic to see the Corsa remain the UK’s best-selling new car. With electric sales continuing to grow at a rapid pace, we’re proud to see the new Corsa-e retain its spot at the top of the sales charts, bringing affordable all-electric options to our customers.”

Customers can purchase new models using the Vauxhall Online Store, which brings the new car shopping experience to the comfort of buyers’ homes. Motorists can arrange a live video viewing of a vehicle via the Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and proceed to the Online Store to configure their new model, personalise finance payments and place an order – all from the comfort and safety of home.

The all-new fifth generation Corsa is available with a fully-electric powertrain alongside a choice of powerful and efficient petrol or diesel engines. The zero-emissions-in-use Corsa-e was voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price and fun driving dynamics.

SOURCE: Vauxhall