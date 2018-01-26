All-new Subaru XV receives commendation at 2018 What Car? Awards

Subaru UK is pleased to announce that the all-new Subaru XV has been selected as one of the safest cars in the UK, having been highly commended in the Safety category at the 2018 annual What Car? Awards.

The combination of Subaru’s bespoke EyeSight safety technology and the recent 2017 Best In Class accolade from Euro NCAP, aided in the commendation for the all-new XV which went on sale in the UK earlier this year.

EyeSight technology uses cameras to detect the car’s surroundings, highlighting any potential threats, issues or impending collisions, aiding in a safer drive on and off road. The all-new XV is also praised for its passenger and child safety credentials, topping the findings as the safest car for child occupancy in the 2017 results.

Torbjörn Lillrud, Automotive Development Director Subaru UK, said: “We are delighted the all-new XV has been Highly Commended by What Car?, Our customers buy our cars because of their safety credentials and EyeSight technology is a part of that reason too. We’re delighted that the XV has got off to such a good start, especially as it’s now in showrooms for customer to test drive.

Subaru Global Platform – The all-new 2018 XV is the first model to feature the new Subaru Global Platform (SGP), designed to deliver higher levels of safety performance, driving enjoyment and ride comfort. The SGP brings significant enhancement to the body and chassis rigidity (front lateral flexural rigidity +90%, torsional rigidity +70%, front suspension rigidity +70%, rear sub frame rigidity +100%) and impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over present models.

Subaru EyeSight – Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assistance technology, which is also fitted as standard on the new XV and Impreza, scored highly in the Autonomous Emergency Braking section at Euro NCAP testing, with both cars and pedestrians. The EyeSight Driver Assist technology is a set of two digital cameras that monitor the traffic movement to warn the driver of a threat ahead and to apply pre-collision braking in emergency situations, in order to avoid or at least to mitigate the collision. Subaru EyeSight also observes the lateral support functions, warning the driver of unintentional lane departure and assisting the driver in keeping the travelling lane.

To find out more about the all-new Subaru XV, official dealer locations and full details of the complete Subaru range please visit www.Subaru.co.uk for more information.

