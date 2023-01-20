New software for millions of BMW vehicles with the latest software upgrade

Even more functions for the BMW Digital Key

At the beginning of the year, the BMW Group is once again updating the software in its vehicles with BMW iDrive Operating System 7 and 8. At present, a about 4.7 million BMW vehicles are upgradeable thanks to their hardware and BMW iDrive Operating System. Since 2019, BMW has been offering free remote software upgrades several times a year for infotainment, driving, driver assistance, comfort and safety.

New functions for the BMW Digital Key

A recent update to BMW Digital Vehicle Access allows users to share the BMW Digital Key for their vehicle between Apple iPhones and Android smartphones for the first time. Shared BMW Digital Keys are also easier to activate in the vehicle. With the BMW software upgrade, a BMW Digital Key shared via smartphone can be activated directly in the vehicle by entering an activation code. Previously, a conventional vehicle key had to be located in the passenger compartment.

Remote control parking

As a further innovation, the upcoming Remote Software Upgrade will introduce the Remote Control Parking function for certain countries and vehicles. It allows customers to perform remote-controlled parking manoeuvres outside the vehicle using the My BMW App – such as manoeuvres previously recorded in the vehicle with the Manoeuvring Assistant. Customers can also park their vehicle forwards or backwards within a radius of six metres, both lengthways and crossways.

New mobile operator AT&T for the Personal eSIM

The BMW Remote Software Upgrade enables customers of the mobile network operator AT&T in the USA to use the Personal eSIM. The Personal eSIM integrates BMW vehicles with Operating System 8 into the customer’s existing mobile phone contract and enables the vehicle for the 5G cellular standard. This allows customers to make phone calls without their smartphone in the vehicle, stream data via the Wi-Fi hotspot and use video-services directly in the vehicle.

Additional features and enhancements for certain models

For the BMW iX, customers can stop charging and unlock the charging cable lock via the My BMW App.

via the My BMW App. BMW iX, BMW Active Tourer and BMW X1 with the optional Parking Assistant (SA 5DM) receive active steering assistance when reversing with a coupled trailer .

. Some vehicles, such as the BMW 7 Series (2022) or the new BMW X1 (2022), feature the new My Mode “Digital Art” after the remote software upgrade.

Customers of the BMW X7 in the USA and Canada can look forward to a modern light graphic of the direction indicator.

Content and requirements of the BMW Remote Software Upgrade.

The Remote Software Upgrade is currently available for more than 30 BMW models and therefore almost all BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 and 8. Customers can see the software status in the settings menu of their vehicle under Remote Software Upgrade and can search for available upgrades. Only the next possible upgrade is ever offered for installation, the user can never install the wrong version.

The availability of upgrades, services and functions depends on the vehicle model and equipment as well as the installed software version in the respective country. The country pages of the BMW website provide information on the content and requirements for the Remote Software Upgrade that apply in the respective market. Instructions and tips on Remote Software Upgrade can be found in the corresponding BMW How-To Video.

SOURCE: BMW Group