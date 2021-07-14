New SEAT Ibiza and new SEAT Arona are ready to hit the market as production begins

Updated exterior look for the new SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona: 100% LED headlights as standard as well as the model’s name embossed in handwriting

The new SEAT Ibiza and the new SEAT Arona, two key pillars of SEAT’s range of vehicles, enter production this week at SEAT’s Martorell facilities. Both models deliver a refreshed look to the exterior design and a revolution inside.

The SEAT Ibiza, introduced back in 1984, has sold nearly 6 million units making it one of the brand’s most successful vehicles to ever roll off the production line. The SEAT Arona urban SUV has had a huge impact on the market too since its introduction in 2017, selling close to 400,000 vehicles. And both renewed models aim to maintain that winning mentality.

“The SEAT Ibiza is an icon in the automotive industry and one of the key pillars of the brand, while the Arona was the 2nd most produced SEAT model last year,” said Herbert Steiner, SEAT’s Executive Vice-president for Production and Logistics. “Both models are equally important for the Martorell Factory, as they represent half of the facility’s production. The updated and upgraded versions of these two models will help maintain their position as key models in the range.”

The SEAT Ibiza’s exterior design is updated, now including 100% LED headlights as standard, as well as the model’s name embossed in handwriting.

In addition, the SEAT Arona receives a new Xperience trim, to present a more rugged urban SUV appearance. This includes an updated face with a newly designed front bumper including new fog lamps.

Inside both vehicles deliver a revolution. The new SEAT Ibiza and Arona are bringing greater functionality and quality to their respective interiors, leveraging an improved design language and increased levels of connected technology and new, more elegant materials to deliver something new. A completely new soft dashboard with larger, floating central infotainment systems – now placed in an elevated position to improve the ergonomics – as well as a new ergonomically designed multifunction steering wheel in Nappa highlight the new design language inside. That character is enhanced further with newly designed and illuminated air vents.

The new SEAT Ibiza and the new SEAT Arona are now fully connected with in-car and out-car connectivity, including Wireless Full Link system (Android Auto and CarPlay) as well as SEAT CONNECT. Users can interact with the new 9.2’’ infotainment system using natural language through the wake-up phrase “Hola Hola”.

Both Ibiza and Arona incorporatenew Driver Assistance Systems such as Travel Assist that combines ACC and Lane Assist over the entire speed range. And with Side Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist, the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona are equipped with the latest in terms of safety systems.

Both the new SEAT Ibiza and Arona offer a range of powertrains between 80PS and 150PS (between 90PS and 150PS for the Arona), including petrol and compressed natural gas, linked to either manual or DSG dual-clutch transmissions.

Production of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona, designed and developed in Barcelona started this week at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

SOURCE: SEAT