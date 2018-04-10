The new Seat Arona receives the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018

The new SEAT Arona has been awarded the Best Product Design 2018 accolade by the prestigious Red Dot Award design competition.

This recognition highlights the fresh, dynamic and robust style and ergonomics offered by the SEAT Arona. Its exterior and interior design and multiple personalisation options were the main reasons the SEAT Arona won the Best Product Design 2018 award.

Since 1954, the Red Dot Award has been one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world, giving international recognition to quality and innovation; the Product Design award is among the most competitive.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design Jury is made up of 40 experts from all over the world who are not permitted to be part of any industrial manufacturing company nor can they participate in voting for products they have been involved in.

The new SEAT Arona shines thanks to its compact measurements, dynamic driving behaviour – which is ideal for nimble city commutes, motorway driving or countryside getaways – and, its incredibly safe and easy to use applied technology and comfort features. All of this stands out at a glance thanks to its exciting design.

“We are extremely delighted to receive one of the most prestigious design awards for the SEAT Arona. We wanted to give a distinct crossover character, for day to day life and for the urban jungle”, said SEAT Design Director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. “The SEAT Arona is yet another example of fresh, young, functional, adventurous and comfortable design”.

The SEAT Arona is easily recognisable as a genuine SEAT design due to its highly expressive full LED triangular headlights and daytime running lights. The front of the Arona follows the same structure as the Ateca, with a prounounced three-dimensional look. At the rear of the car, the number plate on the tailgate enables a cohesive bumper design and raises the car visually. The roof, as well as the rails, comes with line details that evoke the aesthetics of all-terrain vehicles. It has many aspects in common with the new design language shown in SEAT’s recent car releases.

But without a doubt, the Arona has a personality of its own. This is clear in its interior, which stands out not only in horizontal proportions that emphasise and enhance the car’s size, giving an even greater feeling of roominess and space inside, but in its increased sophistication as well. Special care has been taken with the details to underscore the improvements made to the SEAT Arona in terms of its perceived quality.

The High Console Concept also gives the console more prominence, which affects the safety and ergonomics, since every element is positioned so that the driver barely has to look away from the road while driving. Particular attention has been paid to the driver’s seat, and all of the instruments are orientated towards the driver. Everything is within reach, allowing for easy adjustments and increased safety. The comfortable seats provide excellent back and lumbar support, with bolsters to ensure occupants are seated safely at all times. The fabrics, shades and colours are exclusive to the new SEAT Arona with many possibilities for personalisation. The console, for example, can be trimmed to match the dashboard.

In this regard, the ability to customise the Arona is very important. Today’s customer expects to be able to customise their car to match their personality. The Arona’s exterior is divided into two in the colour selection process: the lower body, on the one hand, and the roof, plus the A and C pillars, on the other. The roof can be grey, black, orange or the same colour as the body. There are 68 possible colour combinations in total. Prominent on the C pillar is the X graphic engraved in the sheet metal to highlight the Arona’s crossover look. While every model in the SEAT line-up has a dynamic, versatile, technological and sporty character, the Arona maintains all of those features but has a more spacious interior and offers a wider range of possible uses.

SEAT Arona boosts results: already 25,000 units sold

The arrival of the Arona in dealerships is boosting SEAT’s sales results. In a little over three months, the brand has already delivered 25,000 units of the new crossover. By the end of the year, SEAT will release the Arona TGI, which will be the first SUV worldwide equipped with a Compressed Natural Gas engine.

