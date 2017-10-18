New safety solution from ARCCORE offers “Safety out of the Box” for automotive software projects

To give embedded software developers in the automotive sector a kick-start for their safety relates projects, ARCCORE is now introducing a new safety solution. With the new platform, developers can quickly and cost efficiently design an application software which is fully compliant with the safety requirements of ISO26261 up to ASIL D. The new solution is available in different versions ranging from softer requirements as defined in ASIL A up to very strict requirements as in ASIL D.

ARCCORE’s new solution is based on a Basic Software (BSW) developed according to the respective ASIL as Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). For application development, the BSW needs to be connected to an MCAL (Microcontroller Abstraction Layer) with appropriate ASIL. ARCCORE offers several own MCALs for this and also integrates third party MCALs. On this basis, customers can directly start developing their own application and evaluating the overall system.

The company Sontheim Industrie Elektronik GmbH, Kempten/Germany, is one of ARCCORE’s first customers for the ASIL D platform. Sontheim’s eSys-SVCx product family integrates ARCCORE’s new solution including MCAL and basic applications directly on a safety ECU. This saves customers time and costs spent on platform integration and dramatically shortens the time to start of production (SOP).

“Our safety platform represents a real ‘Safety out of the Box’ solution for automotive software development”, said Thomas Winkler, Vice President Europe at ARCCORE. “With this, our customer can time and cost efficiently realize ISO26262 compliant systems. ARCCORE’s safety solution minimizes the huge risks in planning and realizing safety related projects.”

“The safety solution from ARCCORE offers the perfect basis for our safety ECU“, said Bruno Sontheim, General Manager of Sontheim Industrie Elektronik GmbH. “With our system, customers can directly start their application development without any integration effort. This helps them getting their solutions for smart vehicles ready for mass production in no time.“

ARCCORE is demonstrating the new safety platform at ELIV 2017 (Oct. 18-19, 2017, Bonn) at booth # 139. For more information on this and all other products and solutions from ARCCORE at www.arccore.com or via email to sales@arccore.com.

