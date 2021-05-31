New Renault Arkana E-TECH 145: the 100% hybrid SUV coupe that ticks all the boxes!

New Renault Arkana shakes up traditional codes with a new offer that goes beyond paradoxes. Racy and spacious, sporty and comfortable, the first SUV coupe from a generalist carmaker displays its 100% hybrid DNA with personality

New Renault Arkana shakes up traditional codes with a new offer that goes beyond paradoxes. Racy and spacious, sporty and comfortable, the first SUV coupe from a generalist carmaker displays its 100% hybrid DNA with personality. Filled with emotion, technology and energy efficiency for lower CO2 emissions, it ticks all the boxes, without compromise. New Renault Arkana is a 100% hybrid, even with its exclusively electrified engines, and is now available with the new E-TECH 145 hybrid system. Another new addition to the range of engines is the 1.3 TCe 160 petrol engine with 12 V micro-hybrid.

Arkana E-TECH hybrid: electric for everyday, with added versatility!

Launched in Europe last March, New Renault Arkana is now available with its E-TECH 145 hybrid engine, which is more responsible, more fuel-efficient and ensures maximum driving pleasure.

With this “full hybrid” solution equipped with a 1.2 kWh 230 V battery, New Renault Arkana provides all the benefits of electric power without having to plug in.

At the wheel of an SUV coupe that makes no compromises on design, space and technology on board, you will be able to achieve up to 80% of driving time in the city in all-electric mode*, appreciating in particular silence, comfort and responsiveness. Depending on the conditions of use, the possible range in full electric mode is up to 3 km.

Thanks to our revolutionary E-TECH technology, directly derived from Formula 1, and thanks to all the innovations made to the car’s aerodynamics – in particular an SCx of 0.72 which is 25% more efficient than that of a traditional SUV – New Renault Arkana E-TECH Hybrid consumes only 4.8 l/100 km** and emits 108 g of CO2/km.

Always uncompromising, New Renault Arkana does not sacrifice habitability for efficiency. Unique in the C-segment, the 4.57m SUV Coupé houses its E-TECH hybrid system on the rear axle. Its compactness allows us to offer the same interior space as the combustion engine versions.

Finally, the sporty RS line version of the New Renault Arkana comes with the e-shifter as standard.

To find out more about our E-TECH hybrid technology, click HERE.

New 12V micro-hybrid petrol engine: the 1.3 TCe 160 available

In addition to the E-TECH 145 hybrid engine, Renault Arkana offers a new 1.3 TCe petrol range combined with a 12V micro-hybrid system, synonymous with economy, flexibility and driving pleasure.

After the TCe 140 version available since March, a second, more powerful 12V micro-hybrid petrol range has arrived on Arkana. In this new version, the 1.3-litre engine develops 160 hp and its consumption is only 5.7 l/100km** for 130g of CO2/km.

The contribution of this 12V micro-hybrid technology is concrete, as it reduces average fuel consumption by up to 8%, while CO2 emissions are down by 8.5%.

Renault Arkana also introduces another new feature, available on all TCe 140 and 160 engines, the Sailing Stop function. This function can be activated or deactivated by the customer via Multi-Sense (my sense or eco mode), and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 4 additional grams, thanks to the freewheeling of the vehicle during deceleration phases between 30 and 140 km/h.

Commercial success for Renault Arkana

New Renault Arkana is a unique offering in the SUV Coupé segment since its launch in March 2021. Marketed in Europe, it has attracted over 10,000 customers to date.

The new E-TECH 145 and 1.3 TCe 160 engines with 12V micro-hybridisation will also help to prolong this success.

The new Renault Arkana is the perfect embodiment of the Nouvelle Vague’s revival and modernity to conquer the C segment. It is a new kind of “car for living” that democratises electric mobility for all thanks to its efficient and affordable E-TECH technology. François Laurent, Programm Director Arkana

* WLTP City

** Homologation registration in progress (July 2021)

SOURCE: Renault Group