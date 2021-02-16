New PEUGEOT e-RIFTER, ready for full electric

The PEUGEOT brand is continuing its global electrification push for its range of passenger vehicles

   February 16, 2021

The PEUGEOT brand is continuing its global electrification push for its range of passenger vehicles. Joining forces with mobility for your personal journeys, the PEUGEOT RIFTER is now available with a 100% electric engine.

PEUGEOT is proud to present the new PEUGEOT e-RIFTER.

A perfect embodiment of the power of choice, it comes with:

  • a range of up to 280 km in WLTP certification cycle,
  • 2 lengths (Standard and Long) and up to 7 seats,
  • a boot with up to 1050 litres and 5 seats,
  • a towing capacity of 750 kg.

Equipped with all the original qualities, without compromising on performance, and allowing emission-free access to the city centre with traffic restrictions, the new PEUGEOT e-RIFTER will meet your expectations in a spacious and technological interior, even featuring a new digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®. Equipped with all the original qualities, without compromising on performance, and allowing emission-free access to the city centre with traffic restrictions, the new PEUGEOT e-RIFTER will meet your expectations in a spacious and technological interior, even featuring a new digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT

Close
Close