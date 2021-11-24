New Peugeot e-208 & new Peugeot e-2008: Technological developments for more autonomy

The latest technological developments from the start of 2022 on the 100% electric versions of the new Peugeot 208 and 2008 will be adding up to 25 km and 8% more range on the WLTP cycle, and even more in real life

Both launched at the end of 2019, the 100% electric Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-2008 have had great success on the markets, with more than 90,000 vehicles already produced. These two models underscore the relevance of the Peugeot brand’s electrification strategy.

Based on the eCMP (Common Modular Platform), equipped with a 50 kWh battery, a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor and 260 Nm of torque, these two silhouettes will showcase the latest technological advances, in order to offer more autonomy to their users.

First of all, the tyres have been optimised with a change to ‘A+’ class, providing greater efficiency thanks to lower rolling resistance. This concerns the 16-inch wheels for the Peugeot e-208 and the 17-inch wheels for the Peugeot e-2008.

In addition, there is a mechanical development with a new gearbox ratio, which optimises the range on road and motorway journeys.

Finally, a new heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor installed at the top of the windscreen optimises the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning.

The information communicated by this sensor makes it possible to control the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately and ultimately to protect the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle. This latest advance is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures.

In summary, all these developments will ensure increased range according to the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) homologation cycle:

The new Peugeot e-208 will now offer up to 362 km of WLTP range, an increase of 22 km.

The new Peugeot e-2008 will now offer up to 345 km of WLTP range, an increase of 25 km.

But beyond the substantial increases in range on the WLTP cycle, there are also significant increases in real customer use, of around 40 km, in urban traffic at temperatures close to 0°C.

SOURCE: Peugeot