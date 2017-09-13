All-new Nissan LEAF set for on-demand ‘2018 LEAF Drive and Discover’ consumer test-drive tour

Time is at a premium for today’s consumers, and test-driving vehicles isn’t always easy to fit into a busy schedule. To help alleviate this concern, Nissan is launching its 2018 LEAF Drive and Discover program, a concierge test drive program that allows consumers to experience the all-new Nissan LEAF1 at their convenience via an appointment-based delivery platform in select cities.

“Even though schedules are exceedingly busy these days, we wanted to make it is easy for people to experience the all-new Nissan LEAF,” said Brian Maragno, director, Nissan EV Marketing and Sales Strategy. “Delivering the all-new LEAF directly to a consumer’s desired location allows them to experience it precisely when and where their schedule allows.”

Nissan kicks off the program in each city by hosting consumer events with the all-new LEAF on display along with branded giveaways for visitors. Guests will be able to talk with Nissan product specialists and schedule their LEAF test drive while visiting the display space.

2018 LEAF Drive and Discover: Consumer Display Events

OCTOBER 15

Denver | Cherry Creek Shopping Center – 3000 E First Avenue, Denver, CO 80206

Portland, OR| Washington Square – 9585 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, OR 97223

Seattle | Pacific Place – 600 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

OCTOBER 21

San Jose, CA | Santana Row – 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128

OCTOBER 22

Atlanta | Atlantic Station – 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta, GA 30363

Los Angeles | Santa Monica Place – 395 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Upon appointment day, a Nissan product specialist will deliver the all-new LEAF directly to consumers and provide a detailed walk-around of the new LEAF. The Nissan representative will also accompany the test drive, answering questions along the way.

Prior to the start of the 2018 LEAF Drive and Discover program and to thank our loyal owner base, current Nissan LEAF owners will be invited to exclusive owner appreciation parties in each of the seven program markets. Owners will receive the invitation via email.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, current LEAF owners and interested consumers can sign up for their appointment via https://allnewleafdrive.com/. Consumers can also sign up for appointments at Nissan-attended National Drive Electric Week events.

