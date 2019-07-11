New Nissan LEAF lands in Australia

The new Nissan LEAF will go on sale at 89 Dealers nationally – the largest electric vehicle network in the country

The new Nissan LEAF has arrived in Australia and will go on sale at 89 Dealers nationally – the largest electric vehicle network in the country.

The new, zero tailpipe emission Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach to changing the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

“Nissan is excited to have new Nissan LEAF on sale in Australia,” said Stephen Lester, Nissan Australia managing director. “As the pioneer of electric vehicles globally, the new fully electric Nissan LEAF represents the future of Australian motoring. We are expecting to see a spike in EV sales in Australia, and Nissan is best placed to look after electric vehicle buyers long after they’ve made their purchase. New Nissan LEAF is technologically advanced, and contemporary is its design. It enjoys strong driving range and is extremely fun to drive. It’s quite the package.”

Offering a holistic EV purchase experience, a collaboration with JET Charge will assist customers with all of their home charging infrastructure needs, and via a partnership with Chargefox, Nissan hopes to help increase charging awareness, inspire future use and ready the country for the impending spike in EV sales.

“As a global EV leader, Nissan plays an important role in the development of the wider EV ecosystem, particularly promoting the use of charging infrastructure,” said Lester. “By supporting ChargeFox, Australia’s leader in the provision of public charging infrastructure, Nissan will be contributing to the advancement of electric motoring for all Australian drivers and help prepare the market for the future.”

SOURCE: Nissan