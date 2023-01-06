New ‘Mobilisights’ business unit advances Stellantis’ growing data and connected services offer

Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis’ connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030

Today at CES 2023, Stellantis N.V. announced the establishment of Mobilisights, an independent business unit, fully dedicated to growing the Company’s data as a service (DaaS) business and developing and licensing innovative B2B products, applications and services. Mobilisights products will be available to a diverse set of entities, including private enterprises, public-sector utilities, education and research institutions, fostering data-driven decision making and enabling a wide-ranging portfolio of applications and services.

As one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Mobilisights represents an important step in Stellantis’ efforts to grow and accelerate its software and data business.

“The vision for Mobilisights is to contribute to a smarter world, leveraging the insights that vehicle data provide to inspire innovative applications and services that can transform and dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of users and businesses,” said Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO. “Harnessed effectively, sensor and other data available from connected vehicles can enable a wide range of services and applications with compelling benefits, ranging from personalized usage-based insurance to road hazard detection and traffic management. With its 14 iconic brands and millions of connected vehicles, Stellantis has unmatched global data scale capable of powering this business forward.”

Fully leveraging the data from 34 million connected vehicles the Company plans to reach by the end of the decade, Mobilisights has exclusive access and rights to license vehicle and related data from all Stellantis brands to external customers. Such data density will give Mobilisights a greater level of autonomy when it comes to its reliance on other data suppliers to power applications.

Stellantis’ software strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles. This strategy, detailed during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030. Mobilisights will be a key contributor to those revenues.

Mobilisights and its partners will operate within a very strict data governance and privacy policy. This includes using anonymized and aggregated data, and only sharing personal data of customers with their consent and only for the specific services of their choosing. Customers also can opt out of information being collected, used or shared, even after they have given their consent.

“The foundation of this whole business is trust,” said Sanjiv Ghate. “Trust in our custodianship of data and trust that we are here to create a better world.”

SOURCE: Stellantis