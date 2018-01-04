New managing director for SsangYong Motor UK

SsangYong Motor UK has appointed Nick Laird as managing director, with immediate effect. The appointment sees Nick assume overall responsibility for SsangYong’s UK operations on a permanent basis, having served as acting managing director since October.

Nick Laird, managing director – SsangYong Motor UK

Commenting on his appointment, Nick said: “We have ambitious plans for the future, so this is a genuinely exciting time for the brand in the UK. With an array of versatile and quality products on the way, I’m confident that SsangYong will grow substantially in the coming years – watch this space!”

A graduate from Oxford University and INSEAD, Nick has a track record of delivering success across various sectors with particular focus on technology and automotive companies. Nick’s experience has focussed on driving fundamental and profitable growth for companies by listening to their customers and dealers. His career has seen him refresh approaches and invigorate companies, helping them to flourish over the long term, and to have some fun along the way.

Towards the end of 2017, SsangYong saw the successful launch of the all-new Rexton, which is already winning awards. 2018 is expected to bring further sales growth with the launch of the eagerly anticipated and versatile, all-new Musso pick-up truck, which is based on the same platform as Rexton.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.