New MAN Truck Generation driver’s workplace wins in the Red Dot Award

For the intuitive operation of its digital driver’s workplace, the new MAN Truck Generation recently received a Red Dot in the renowned Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020. The 24 international jurors of the jury were convinced by the consistent driver- and practice-oriented interaction of display and control elements in form, idea and effect.

“I want to congratulate the winners of the Red Dot Award sincerely on their success. By winning this distinction, they have proved that their work stands for high design quality. They have come out on top in a strong field of international participants thanks to their convincing performance and deserve to be proud of themselves and of their accomplishment”, says Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

“When MAN developed the new truck generation, it was obvious that the driver must be involved from the outset and be the focus of attention. Because only in this way do we as a manufacturer know what the drivers really need. We have received a lot of positive feedback from customers and the trade media, and winning this great prize underlines once again that we are on the right track,” says Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus, delighted with the Red Dot Award.

In the course of developing the new truck generation, MAN has involved more than 700 truck drivers in various types of model, driving simulator and test track studies, thus incorporating user requirements into the design of the driver’s workplace.

This is determined by three independently operable systems: on the one hand the instrument cluster, on the other hand the infotainment and navigation system with a display up to 12.3 inches in size and the innovative MAN SmartSelect control element and, as a third system, the internal remote control for controlling comfort and entertainment functions from the bunk area. Each system has its own truck-specific control logic and at the same time is integrated into the holistic interaction concept.

The workplace, designed according to the latest and consistent design criteria, allows the driver to intuitively operate the numerous assistance and comfort functions of the new MAN Truck Generation and thus to steer his vehicle safely and efficiently. All operating elements are designed in such a way that they do not distract the driver’s attention from what is happening on the road. The display and operating levels are separated from each other so that the visual information is as close as possible to the line of sight to the road, whereas the controls are within reach from a comfortable sitting position. One example of this is the MAN SmartSelect, which with its turn and press function minimizes the need to look away from the road when operating the infotainment and navigation menus.

Another key criterion in the development of the driver’s workplace of the new MAN Truck Generation was also to offer every driver the same high level of operating comfort quickly and in a self-explanatory manner, regardless of age, professional experience or technical affinity. With its well thought-out and practice-oriented driver’s workplace, the new MAN Truck Generation makes a lasting contribution to simplifying the truck driver’s everyday working life.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus