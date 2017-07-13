New Jaguar E-Pace Rolls into the record books

The new Jaguar E-PACE has set an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title during its world premiere. The compact performance SUV leapt into the record books with a 15.3 metre-long jump complete with a 270-degree corkscrew-like ‘barrel roll’.

Demonstrating the agility, precision and performance of Jaguar’s newest SUV, the feat was the final test for E-PACE after 25 gruelling months of work across four continents to ensure extreme durability and that it lived up to Jaguar’s Art of Performance philosophy.

The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat, compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle.

Trademark Jaguar driving dynamics and design put the brand’s sports car DNA in a practical design packed with advanced technologies to keep you connected.

The E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family, joining the ground-breaking all-electric I-PACE Concept and the 2017 World Car of the Year, the Jaguar F-PACE – itself launched with a spectacular GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ setting loop-the-loop in 2015.

The exterior design is inspired by the Jaguar F-TYPE sports car and characterised by the distinctive Jaguar grille, muscular proportions, short overhangs and powerful haunches that give the E-PACE a bold and purposeful stance, instantly communicating dynamic agility. Jaguar sports car DNA is also evident in the fast sweep of the roofline and the distinctive side window graphic.

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar, said: “Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognisable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle”

The E-PACE completed its world record jump at ExCeL in London – one of only a handful of venues in the UK big enough to accommodate the 160-metre run-up and run-off vital for the 15-metre leap.

Behind the wheel was stunt driver Terry Grant, who has completed stunts on many film sets and holds an impressive 21 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles.

Terry Grant, Stunt Driver, said: “As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy. After driving the Jaguar F-PACE in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the PACE family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat.”

Unsurprisingly, the barrel roll is not one to be tried at home; months of testing and analysis were completed to fine-tune the stunt, including achieving precisely the correct speed of run-up. The ramps were modelled extensively using CAD before any jumps took place. Terry experienced a G-Force of 5.5 during the 270 degree twist, and required a 160-metre run up to hit the air at the correct speed.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel said: “This amazing feat really was a sight to behold. While I’ve seen the barrel roll stunt in film, witnessing this incredible feat in real life was something pretty special. Congratulations to Terry and Jaguar for setting another epic Guinness World Records title.”

The reveal of the E-PACE was followed by a spectacular musical performance by Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra who presented the now legendary Ibiza Classics. As a celebration of the new Jaguar E-PACE, Pete collaborated with singer-songwriter Raye to perform “You Don’t Know Me” by Jax Jones – a hit that features Raye that has over 230 million plays on Spotify and over 130 million You Tube views.

Pete Tong said: “I’ve been working with the Heritage Orchestra for the past couple of years but this is the first time I’ve been involved in something like this, it’s very exciting and I’m glad to be a part of it! Jaguar breaking the Guinness World Record for the barrel roll was mind-blowing. To see this stunt recreated right in front of us was mind-blowing. This creative approach to revealing the new Jaguar E-PACE was the inspiration behind the collaboration between myself and Raye and we are now planning to put the track on my new album.”

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holding- Jaguar E-PACE reveal can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/9yatAJVA_4E

E-PACE: Connected, Intelligent, Agile, Responsive

The Jaguar E-PACE is connected and intelligent. The 10-inch touchscreen comes as standard and connects customers to their favourite apps, including Spotify. Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl system allows you to keep the vehicle secure by tracking it on your smartphone, automatically alerts the emergency services in case of an accident and allows you to check fuel levels and mileage remotely via a smartphone or smartwatch. Customers can warm up the car, cool it down and even start it remotely using InControl.

Digital connectivity can be found throughout the cabin, ready for every need of the modern family. There are up to four 12-volt charging points and five USB connections as well as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices.

The E-PACE has exceptional interior space for its class. The compact SUV can seat five in absolute comfort with generous rear legroom. The large luggage space is made possible by the vehicle’s sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension architecture and can fit a pushchair, a set of golf clubs and a large suitcase

Configurable Dynamics gives the driver even more control with individual settings for the throttle, automatic transmission, steering, and, where fitted, the Adaptive Dynamics suspension system. Adaptive Dynamics senses driver input, body and wheel movements and pre-emptively loads the suspension and chassis and adjusts the damping for improved roll control and agility in all conditions.

E-PACE is available with a range of powerful and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 300PS Ingenium petrol turbo engine powers the sporting SUV from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds (6.4 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint) before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 151mph. For customers who want the ultimate efficiency, the front-wheel drive 150PS Ingenium diesel delivers CO2 emissions of 124g/km.

Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar E-PACE, said: “The Jaguar E-PACE provides the best of both worlds: Jaguar sports car dynamics with compact SUV practicality. The latest addition to our growing PACE family provides comfort, interior space and leading stowage solutions allied to engaging handling and Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.”

E-PACE’s Active Driveline all-wheel-drive system is a technological first for Jaguar. The intelligent set-up combines phenomenal traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear-wheel-drive character. The system’s torque-biasing capability delivers optimal stability, dynamics and fuel efficiency in all conditions and all weathers.

The E-PACE features the very latest safety and driver assistance technologies. A stereo camera underpins the advanced Autonomous Emergency Braking system, which also provides pedestrian detection and supports Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as the Intelligent Speed Limiter and Driver Condition Monitor systems. Front and rear parking aids are standard.

The camera also combines with the electric power assisted steering system and rear radars to deliver a Blind Spot Assist function, to help reduce the risk of sideswipe collisions on multi-lane roads. A new Forward Traffic Detection system also warns drivers of approaching vehicles at junctions where visibility is restricted. Advanced active safety features include a pedestrian airbag, which deploys from beneath the trailing edge of the bonnet in the event of a collision.

The E-PACE is the first Jaguar to feature the company’s next-generation Head-Up Display technology. The advanced display can project up to 66 per cent more information onto the windscreen using large, full-colour graphics with enhanced clarity. Essential information including vehicle speed and navigation directions are in full view at all times, with alerts and updates for the infotainment, safety and convenience features all projected directly into the driver’s eyeline – reducing the need to look away from the road.

An optional 12.3-inch full colour digital instrument panel and choice of two premium audio systems developed with Meridian put the E-PACE on a par with vehicles from the class above when it comes to interior technology.

The E-PACE is also available with Jaguar’s innovative wearable Activity Key. The waterproof and shockproof wristband has an integrated transponder, allowing the driver to lock the main key inside the vehicle when enjoying outdoor pursuits such as running or cycling.

Whenever the Activity Key is activated, by holding the wristband up to the upper edge of the number plate surround on the tailgate, any conventional key fobs left inside the vehicle are disabled.

The strong chassis also allows owners to tow up to 1,800kg (braked), ideal for customers who use their E-PACE for both business and pleasure.

