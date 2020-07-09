New DAF Used Truck Centre opens in Prague

A new DAF Used Truck Centre has opened in Prague, offering a constant choice of over 200 young used DAF trucks. The opening of the DAF Used Truck Centre located directly at the Prague Ring (D0, exit 19) underlines the ambition of DAF Trucks to further strengthen its Used Truck Network in Europe and meets the growing market demand for young pre-owned DAF trucks in the Czech Republic and beyond.

The demand for DAF trucks is continuing to increase in Eastern Europe as well – not only for new, but also for nearly new vehicles. All of the carefully selected vehicles that are available in the new DAF Used Truck Centre Prague come from the DAF, PACCAR Financial and PacLease organisations.

First Choice: full manufacturer’s warranty

Almost all trucks that are offered by the DAF Used Truck Centre in Prague carry the First Choice label. This means that these DAF trucks, designed to serve at least 1,600,000 kilometres, have still a full life to go as they are younger than five years, have driven no more than 600,000 kilometres and have always been maintained properly. First Choice trucks have undergone technical checks containing more than 200 items, are in excellent condition and are offered with full or driveline warranty as an option. First Choice trucks can also be financed by PACCAR Financial and can be delivered with a MultiSupport Repair and Maintenance contract.

‘A formula for success’

There are official DAF Used Truck Centres in Budapest, Warsaw and Lyon, in addition to the approximately 200 European DAF dealers that sell First Choice used DAF trucks. “Our new Used Truck Centre in Prague focuses completely on selling young pre-owned DAF trucks”, explains Gerrit-Jan Bas, managing director of PACCAR Financial Europe and responsible for DAF Used Trucks. “Bringing together a large number of high quality DAF used trucks has proven to be a formula for success. Our centres offer a wide range of pure excellence DAF vehicles in a wide range of versions and specifications – and all these as-good-as-new trucks are characterized by low operating costs, industry leading reliability and the highest level of driver comfort.”

SOURCE: DAF