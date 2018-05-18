The new Audi A6 Sedan

Fully connected, comfortable and sporty at the same time: The new Audi A6 is more versatile than ever before. Operation with the all-digital MMI touch response system is pioneering; the connectivity and assistance systems also provide a great deal of comfort on long journeys. Its suspension combines supreme ride comfort with enhanced agility. All engines are fitted standard with a mild hybrid system.

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.1 – 5.5; Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 161 – 142; Figures on the fuel consumption and the CO 2 -emissions vary in case of given ranges depending on the used combination of wheels/tires.

