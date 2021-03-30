New arrival at Volkswagen: the Taigo is on its way!

The new Taigo is raring to go! Ahead of the model’s official European première, Volkswagen has revealed the name of its upcoming crossover model. The Taigo is a new addition to Volkswagen’s range of SUVs in the small vehicle segment. It impresses with a dynamic and emotional design. The new model also comes with a multitude of assistance systems and state-of-the-art connectivity.

The wait is over for those who have been looking for a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) that combines an elevated seating position with a sporty coupé silhouette. The new Taigo will be launched on the market with economical TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist systems.

The Taigo is based on the successful Nivus model from Brazil, and will be manufactured for the European market in Pamplona, Spain. The new CUV will make its début this summer and will be launched on the market at the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Volkswagen