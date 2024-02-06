New appointments in Leasys leadership team

Leasys, the mobility company specialized in multi-brand operational leasing co-owned by Stellantis and Crédit Agricole, today announced the following changes effective immediately

Igor Dumas is appointed new Managing Director for Leasys France replacing Christian Séré-Annichini. Igor is a deep expert in the automotive world, with an international mindset and a multicultural approach that perfectly matches Leasys values. He was appointed Managing Director of Opel France three years ago, enabling the German brand to return to growth in market share over the last two years while continuing to move up the range.

Christian Séré-Annichini is appointed Responsible for Operations replacing Hugues de Monteville, who will be subject to a separate announcement.

“I am pleased to welcome Igor Dumas as Managing Director of Leasys France. Igor has a wealth of experience in the automotive sector, and thanks to his skills he will actively contribute to the success of Leasys in France. Leasys’ ambition is to grow and establish itself as a leading player in the Operational Leasing sector. We therefore have an exciting challenge ahead of us, and I’m sure that Igor will make a commitment in this direction”, said Rolando D’Arco. “I would like to thank Christian Séré-Annichini for his contribution to the development of Leasys in France, and I wish him all the best in his new role at the European headquarters.”

