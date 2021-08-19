New 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV joins popular SUV model range

Turbocharged 4-cylinder PHEV Sorento produces combined 261 horsepower

Projected 79 MPGe [1]

Most passenger room and second-row legroom of any PHEV SUV [2]

Provides a targeted pure electric driving range of 32 miles [1] , more than of any 3-row PHEV SUV [3]

[1] Combined projected range of 460 miles [1]

13 standard advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) [4] , including Highway Driving Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance technology

Eligible for $6,587 Federal Tax Credit and eligible for various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California

The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV is the latest addition to Kia’s ambitious ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy and the fourth generation Sorento model range, which was introduced last year in both gasoline-powered and turbo hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) forms. Offering power, efficiency, all-wheel drive capability and three-row seating accommodations, the 2022 Sorento Turbo PHEV will arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has a targeted 32-mile pure electric driving range, the best of any 3-row PHEV SUV,[3] with a projected combined overall range of 460 miles, helping it achieve a targeted 79 MPGe combined rating.[1] Enhancing Sorento’s capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, offering go anywhere confidence.

The Sorento PHEV delivers an upscale and feature-rich cabin accommodating up to six passengers. Its 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space and second-row legroom better any other PHEV SUV.[2] Furthermore, it is the only mainstream PHEV SUV to offer three-row seating.

“The Sorento PHEV’s rare combination of drivability, efficiency and spaciousness will make it a compelling choice for our customers,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. “We’re proud to have it join the popular Sorento model range while also playing a pivotal role in the launch of Kia’s Plan S electrification strategy.”

The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will be offered in two trims: SX and SX-P. It will be built in Hwasung, Korea alongside the Sorento HEV.

A Modern Design

The exterior of the 2022 Sorento PHEV is defined by the same sharp, modern lines and high-tech details as the rest of the Sorento range. PHEV-specific elements include:

Specialized rear badging

Plug port located at rear quarter panel

Standard 19-inch wheels

The Sorento PHEV offers 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space, the most of any PHEV SUV.[2] It also has more second-row legroom than any PHEV SUV.[2] In addition to its roominess, premium feel, and vast feature content, the Sorento PHEV’s interior offers the following highlights:

Standard three-row seating with second-row captain’s chairs

Standard Syntex synthetic leather seating or available perforated leather seats

Available aluminum sport pedals

A Strong Foundation

The 2022 Sorento PHEV is built on the strong and versatile “N3” platform. Highlights include:

Wheelbase is increased by nearly 1.4 inches over the previous generation of Sorento for more interior space

Average tensile strength is improved by 4 percent compared to the previous generation of Sorento

Improved driving dynamics, ride and handling, and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH)

Distribution of impact kinetic energy forces through multi-load-path body structure

PHEV Performance

A smooth and familiar driving experience for the 2022 Sorento PHEV comes from a sophisticated powertrain with a proven AWD system:

A turbocharged 1.6-liter GDI 4-cylinder engine with a 66.9 kW electric motor 6-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters 261 horsepower combined 13.8 kWh battery Targeted 32-mile all-electric range[1] Targeted 79 MPGe Combined rating[1] Standard AWD with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode[5]



On the Tech Side

Like the rest of the Sorento model range, the Sorento PHEV offers a wide array of available technology:

12.3-in. full digital meter cluster, a first for any Kia SUV (SX-P)

Surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle, enhancing driver confidence in tight parking situations (SX-P)[6]

Blind View Monitor projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and is activated via the turn signal (SX-P)[6]

Electrochromic rear view mirror (SX-P)

Smart key with pushbutton start and remote start (from key fob)[7]

8 USB charging ports

10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen display with navigation and telematics (UVO link)[8]

SiriusXM[9] satellite radio

Wireless smartphone charging pad[10]

Bose[11] premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers Bose Centerpoint technology converts stereo sources into a richer surround-sound experience Dynamic Speed Compensation analyzes the sound source and automatically adjusts according to speed

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)[12] uses ultrasonic sensors engineered to detect child or pet movement in the second and third rows after the doors have been locked and then can notify the driver and surrounding area by sounding the horn and illuminating the hazard lamps

A Connected Experience

UVO link[8] telematics offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as:

Connected Routing[13]: A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users

Connected Weather: Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities

Enhanced UVO voice assist feature allows voice control of the vehicle’s climate, seat and steering-wheel heating, audio system, and other functions

Connected User Profiles: Allows customers to add an additional driver to their vehicle. The drivers can add their individual UVO accounts to the vehicle and have access to remote features using the Kia Access App. The profile stores some select settings on the UVO cloud and can be shared with other compatible Kia vehicles

UVO & Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions (such as remote start)[14]

Advanced notifications: Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine[15] 911 Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle’s location[16]

Also available within UVO, for the first time on any Kia, are two new features: On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle’s surroundings and then share them via the Kia Access app[17] Last Mile Navigation provides walking directions to the driver’s final destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away[18]



Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

The Sorento PHEV offers a full suite of standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)[4]:

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear (BCA-Rear) with parallel exit: Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is “seen” in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)[19]: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle ahead in the lane and in certain conditions, calculates distance and closing speed to issue an alert to the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist is detected in front

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)[20]: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Automatically changes set speed of Smart Cruise Control by using the speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated)

Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes

Safe Exist Assist (SEA)[21]: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock

[1] EPA estimates not available at time of release. Targeted/projected all electric range, MPGe, and total range based on manufacturer testing. Actual all electric range, mileage, and total range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle’s condition